ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tribune-Review

What to watch for in WPIAL sports for April 18, 2022: No. 1 Bethel Park to face No. 3 Peters Township in baseball

By Don Rebel
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tUqcx_0fC7OZ3P00
Metro Creative

Monday will be a quiet day around the district with most schools enjoying one more day of their Easter break.

However, one of the few WPIAL baseball games on the slate is a big one in Class 5A.

Top-ranked Bethel Park will battle No. 3 Peters Township in the first of back-to-back Section 4 games that could decide the section champion.

Defending PIAA champion Bethel Park has won all four of its section games by a combined score of 36-3. The Black Hawks are 6-0 overall.

Peters Township is right there with its neighbors to the north, with a 4-0 section record in which it has outscored its two section opponents 36-7. The Indians are 8-0 overall.

Last year, Bethel Park swept both games from Peters Township, winning 4-1 at home and 9-4 at Peterswood Park.

On Monday, the Black Hawks and Indians play at 7 p.m. at Peterswood Park. They meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Purkey Field.

You can watch both games on Trib HSSN.

Lots of lax for FR

While it is a quiet night for most of the WPIAL lacrosse teams before things pick up Tuesday, both the boys and girls teams at Franklin Regional are in action Monday in a pair of nonsection matches between 2021 playoff teams.

The Panthers girls team will host defending 2A champion Mars.

The teams met in a WPIAL 2A quarterfinals match last spring with the Fightin’ Planets cruising to a 29-3 victory.

The Panthers boys team hits the road to face Hampton.

Last year, Franklin Regional and Hampton lost in the 2A quarterfinals to Mars and South Fayette, respectively.

Staying on the bubble

It has been a good start to section play for three teams in Section 1-2A boys volleyball.

North Catholic, Montour and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart are fighting for first place with little separation. As far as finishing in the top four and earning a playoff berth, those three teams are in good shape.

That means Monday’s section match between Beaver County Christian and Hopewell carries a little extra juice as those two teams, along with Ambridge, appear to be in the season long hunt for fourth place.

Tags: Beaver County Christian, Bethel Park, Franklin Regional, Hampton, Hopewell, Mars, Montour, North Catholic, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Peters Township

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Member of Bethel Park troop among 1st female Eagle Scouts in region

Visitors to South Fayette’s Fairview Park can enjoy a game of chess or tic-tac-toe on one of four newly crafted, hand-painted picnic tables, thanks to the leadership efforts of a 16-year-old girl. On March 5, Vidhisha Chahande, a sophomore at South Fayette Township High School, became the first female...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Deer Lakes’ junior-heavy volleyball lineup gaining experience early on

Deer Lakes’ boys volleyball team had a special season in 2021, going 7-0 en route to winning a Section 2-2A title and earning a trip to the WPIAL playoffs. It was a senior-heavy group that lost to Thomas Jefferson in the first round of the postseason. Many of the current Lancers were part of that team, though few played a significant role in the team’s success.
RUSSELLTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wpial#Baseball Games#Lacrosse#Easter#Sports#The Black Hawks#Indians#Franklin Regional#Panthers
Western Iowa Today

Underwood wins Boys Title at Titan COED Relays

(Council Bluffs) The Underwood boys edged Glenwood 105 to 101.50 to capture the team title at the COED Titan Relays at Lewis Central on Tuesday. Lewis Central finished third in the 15-team field with 95-points, Sioux City, East, fourth, 61, and Treynor fifth with 60-points. Brendan Monahan of St. Albert...
UNDERWOOD, IA
Tribune-Review

Trib HSSN State Baseball Rankings for April 19, 2022

Things around state baseball diamonds have been pleasant for a few days, then into a deep chill the rest of the week, or vice-versa. That not only describes the weekly weather pattern thus far in April, it also covers the results from games played last week by teams in the Trib HSSN state baseball rankings.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Freeport girls lacrosse team gaining experience

Ed Smith is looking for improvement, and he sees it happening every day. Freeport’s first-year girls lacrosse coach has witnessed his 16-member team grow and develop with every practice and game this season. “They’ve improved every game,” he said. “Last week was the best we’ve played yet.”...
FREEPORT, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland Senior Spotlight: Yough’s Emma Augustine

As the only senior on the Yough softball team, pitcher Emma Augustine is obviously in a leadership position. She’s even helping to groom her successor in the circle for the Cougars. Right behind Augustine on the pitching depth chart is Sidney Bergman, a freshman. Augustine has gotten close with...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High school notebook: Norwin wrestler Passarelli headed to Davidson

Luke Passarelli is taking his wrestling talent to the highest level of the NCAA. The senior from Norwin committed to Davidson. Passarelli, a 120-pounder, finished fifth in WPIAL Class 3A this season. He went 28-12 and also placed second in his section and sixth at the Powerade Tournament. Outside of...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Quaker Valley baseball team works to contend in tough section

Quaker Valley’s baseball team advanced to the WPIAL Class 4A quarterfinal round a season ago. QV coach Dean Owrey is looking for another playoff run just as strong — if not stronger — for the Quakers in 2022. “I expect to see QV baseball in the mix...
Beaver County Times

Times Top 10 Baseball & Softball teams in the Beaver Valley: Week of April 18

Each week the Beaver County Times' sports staff will rank the top 10 baseball and softball teams in our coverage area. These rankings do not indicate the best team in the area. (Programs in higher classifications will almost always have the upper hand against ones from lower classifications.) Instead, they rank which teams we believe, pound-for-pound, have the best shot at winning a WPIAL and PIAA championship.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WSLS

Salem lacrosse edges Jefferson Forest in double overtime

SALEM, Va. – Salem and Jefferson Forest lacrosse matchups never fail to disappoint. In recent years, it’s been the norm for this game to end in a one-point victory for either team. That was no different Monday night, when the Spartans earned a 9-8 double-overtime victory. It was...
SALEM, VA
The Morning Call

Around the Valley: Saucon Valley grad Jaime Wohlbach carves niche as a top college softball coach

Jaime Wohlbach has been around the country and world teaching and promoting the game of softball. She has been an assistant coach for Peru’s national team at the Women’s Softball World Championships and also led the USA Northeast Region team at the U12 All-American Games in 2017 and 2018. She has participated in camps and clinics in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, New Zealand, the ...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
11K+
Followers
356
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy