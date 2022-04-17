ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

People moving on ‘as if Covid never existed’

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor mother-of-two Charmaine Dodds, Covid will never truly be over. On 2 April last year she lost her husband Lee to the virus, days after his 32nd birthday. He had not yet been invited for his first vaccine appointment but apart from having asthma she says he was strong, fit...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 68

WAKE UP America!
1d ago

No we won’t!! They think we will “forget” their unconstitutional overreach in November: lockdowns, quarantines, masks, mandates—tests and deadly vaxxes…. But we WILL NOT! We were lied to, censored, and cancelled. Many lost their jobs. We were labeled “conspiracy theorists” for sharing the facts. People were prevented from worship. DON’T EVER FORGET THE TYRANNY — or it will be repeated!! Stand up for America! Stand up for liberty! Stand up for justice!! Vote out every dang Democrat and RINO on the ballot in November, and each upcoming election as their terms expire!! Restore our nation before we lose it!!!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

relay
1d ago

It was all blown out of proportion anyway. They pushed it to interfere with the presidential election so the Democrats had time to fill-in more mail in ballots.

Michael Gorbett
1d ago

Maybe because it didn’t! It was a grandiose marketing scheme, worked perfectly! Unseated a President and scared the global populace into complete submission!

Nicola Sturgeon
Upworthy

UK’s most premature twins, given 0% chance of survival, go home after 5 months

Jade and Steve Crane had been together for 14 years and they had always wanted to be parents. Being unable to get pregnant naturally, they tried IVF for 11 years. After many heartbreaks, the couple was finally expecting twins, but at only 22 weeks and five days the babies were born so prematurally the parents were told they wouldn't survive and couldn't even be classed as "legally viable." They were dubbed "the U.K.'s most premature twins." Now, five months after their birth, little Harley and Harry Crane, who were conceived via IVF, are heading home with their parents in what's being called a miracle. They were given a zero chance of survival, reported Good News Network.
Daily Mail

'We want Biden out': Parent is horrified to see video of her preschooler being 'indoctrinated' with chant to oust Joe during President's Day lesson at $1,000-a-month LA-area private school

A California mother was left horrified by a video of her preschooler daughter and her classmates chanting 'We want Biden out' during a President's Day lesson. Christina McFadden, of Norco, said the private Turning Point Christian School was 'indoctrinating' her daughter and her 5- and 4-year-old classmates against the Democrat president.
Daily Mail

A third of Covid deaths now not primarily due to virus as number of Brits dying 'with' rather than 'from' infection continues to grow amid milder wave

The proportion of Covid deaths where the virus is not the underlying cause has climbed to its highest ever level in England, official figures show. One in three victims who had the virus mentioned on their death certificate in February died 'with' rather than 'from' Covid, according to the Office for National Statistics.
BBC

Covid: Nine new symptoms added to official list

The official list of Covid symptoms has been expanded to include another nine signs of a coronavirus infection. The UK Health Security Agency's updated guidance now lists symptoms including a sore throat, muscle pains and diarrhoea. The move comes more than two years into the pandemic, and just days after...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Daily Mail

Kate given the cold shoulder! Fans cringe over 'embarrassing' moment Duchess is shunned by Jamaican beauty queen turned politician whose party is in favour of removing the Queen as head of state

Royal fans claimed the Duchess of Cambridge was given the cold shoulder by a Jamaican politician after a video of an awkward exchange emerged online. During a ceremonial welcome at Kingston's Norman Manley International Airport, Kate, 40, appeared to be shunned by Lisa Hanna, a former Miss World turned politician with the People's National Party.
Shreveport Magazine

Young woman says she had no idea her organs began to shut down and she was slowly dying for years until doctors diagnosed her with a rare disorder

The young woman claims that she had no idea that her organs started to shut down and she was dying for 7 years. Doctors diagnosed her with a rare cell disorder after the 27-year-old woman experienced exhausting symptoms. When she was just 15 years old, the woman began feeling weak and noticed her stomach starting to swell. She also started experiencing frequent nausea. The medical personnel soon discovered that she actually had organ failure and was at risk of dying.
International Business Times

Baby Born With 2 Heads, 3 Hands In Rare Conjoined Twin Case Fighting For Life

In a rare incident, a woman in India gave birth to a baby with two heads, two hearts, one torso and three hands. The baby was born Tuesday in a hospital in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh. The doctors, who were shocked after seeing the baby's condition, referred the boy to a hospital in the city of Indore.
Daily Mail

Maternity scandal deepens as report is predicted to reveal that TWO HUNDRED babies who died in NHS unit might have lived

Two hundred babies might have survived had better care been provided, a landmark report into the NHS’s worst ever maternity scandal is expected to reveal today. Dozens more suffered life-changing injuries as a result of the poor care provided by Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust over almost two decades. At least 12 mothers died while giving birth.
