Restaurants

Café owner says it is time to move on from Covid

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is time to "show our beautiful smiles" again says Katerina White, a café owner in Perth. She is delighted that from Easter Monday Scotland's legal requirement to wear face...

BBC

Covid: Law on wearing face masks in Scotland is lifted

People in Scotland are no longer legally required to wear face coverings in crowded indoor places like shops and restaurants, or on public transport. However, the Scottish government and health experts are still strongly advising people to continue to wear masks voluntarily. It also means wearing face coverings in school...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Council says huge '£200,000' marble headstone built for 'traveller king' boxer 'Big Willy Collins' WAS given planning permission but has broken rules because finished structure didn't match its original design

Council chiefs today said Britain's 'biggest headstone' was given permission - but it broke planning law as the finished structure didn't match its original plans. Sheffield City Council said it had now 'reached out' to the family to discuss changes that will be needed to bring it back in line with the cemetery's regulations.
POLITICS
BBC

Sheffield snails: Giant African breed left in bushes

Eight Giant African land snails have been found abandoned in bushes in Sheffield. The mammoth molluscs, whose shells are 5cm across, were found by a member of the public at Hartley Brooke Dyke in the Firth Park area on 13 March. The RSPCA said they were in a storage box...
ANIMALS
Person
James Cook
Daily Mail

Flapjacks come unstuck as tribunal rules the treats are too chewy and 'not celebratory enough' to be classified as cakes, costing manufacturers millions in tax

Today's flapjacks have been determined to be sweets and not cakes in a tax tribunal on account of them not being eaten for afternoon tea, in a decision that is expected to cost manufacturers millions. Ensuring their baked goods are classified as cakes is hugely significant for manufacturers, on account...
FOOD & DRINKS
BBC

Snowdonia authority tells hikers to visit toilet before climbing

Unprepared walkers have been blamed for reports of human faeces on some of Wales' most popular mountain paths. Snowdonia National Park Authority said there were toilets at the bottom of the areas main paths which should be used before starting a hike. Helen Pye, the authority's engagement officer, said reports...
WORLD
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: London shopkeeper who enraged fishmonger neighbour by opening a seafood business sparks ANOTHER row after closing up and becoming a luggage store instead - prompting fury from suitcase store on the other side

The shop which enraged its fishmonger neighbours by starting its own seafood business faces another row after changing to a luggage store - infuriating the suitcase shop on its other side. Long-established Fish Universe in Tooting, south London, had been dismayed when the premises next door became similarly named Fish...
RETAIL
#Covid#Easter Monday#Cook It#Food Drink#Caf
The Independent

Easter travel: All the cancelled trains and rail works happening this bank holiday weekend

By lunchtime on Maundy Thursday, London Euston station was extremely busy. From the close of services tonight, the terminus for the West Coast main line will not reopen until Tuesday 19 April.Large-scale rail engineering work, resulting in widespread line closures, has become an Easter tradition, and this year Euston is the target.Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, travelling patterns have changed – but the usual pattern of rail closures continues.James Dean, Network Rail’s West Coast South route director, said: “There is never an ideal time to shut the railway and we have to carefully balance the best time to do...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Easter vouchers will ensure no child goes hungry, minister says

Isle of Man families will receive food vouchers for the Easter school holidays so "no child goes hungry" as bills rise, the education minister has said. Tynwald backed the government's plan to help more than 2,000 students who receive free school meals. Julie Edge said two vouchers, worth about £23...
WORLD
The Independent

Holidaymakers urged to wear face masks on Easter trips amid Covid fears

Holidaymakers are being encouraged to wear face masks during Easter breaks to avoid a resurgence in Covid cases. Cornwall Council has asked tourists to use face coverings and maintain social distancing due to the high number of Covid cases in the county.Between 8 April and 14 April, there were 2,355 confirmed cases across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, a decrease from the previous seven days. UK cases overall are also falling, with roughly 19,950 new infections recorded on 13 April. The council wants visitors to remain vigilant after the government lifted all official restrictions in February.In a Facebook post,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Pictured: P&O Ferries hire Dover fishing boat to get new agency workers to their ferries as union claim 800 sacked workers have been replaced by '£1.81-an-hour workers from India, Philippines and Ukraine'

P&O Ferries £1.82-an-hour foreign agency workers from India, the Phillipines and war-hit Ukraine have been pictured being transported to the scandal-hit operators ships in Dover. The workers have been brought in to replace 800 sacked staff - with some of the temps living in tents to save cash. Labour...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Snowdonia: Poo on popular paths 'a danger to health'

Human faeces on some of Wales' most popular mountains are a danger to health, Mountain Rescue's senior executive has said. Mike Park said the problem was becoming more noticeable now hills are getting an "unprecedented amount of traffic". The senior officer for Wales and England said Snowdonia, Tryfan, and Pen-y-fan...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: The bread police! Fury at council bosses in Leicester after litter wardens set up PATROLS to stop people leaving morsels of bread for birds to eat

A council is using taxpayers funded wardens to patrol areas to stop people leaving bread for the birds to eat - once even visiting to remove four slices from the grass. Leicester City Council was likened to communist China this morning as news of the baked goods policing emerged. Wardens...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

Australians living under Shanghai's brutal Covid lockdown fear their children will be ripped from their arms and locked up in horrific quarantine facilities

Australian families living in Shanghai are becoming increasingly fearful of Covid lockdown policies that include separating children from their parents. The policy - described by some expats as 'inhumane' - is part of a draconian elimination strategy by the Chinese Communist Party. People who test positive to Covid, including children,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Easter: Snowdonia mountain path covered in human faeces - guide

One of Wales' most popular mountain paths was "covered in human stools" and litter as visitors flocked to the area for Easter, a mountain guide has said. Snowdon guide Gemma Davies said she even caught a man defecating on the mountain's railway line. She said she was "totally disgusted" at...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Expansion of Standerwick travellers' site in Somerset approved

Councillors in Somerset have approved plans to expand a Travellers' site. Planning permission was granted for a traveller's pitch at Standerwick near the Somerset-Wiltshire border in 2021. A further application was then made to Mendip District Council to expand the site by adding two mobile homes, two touring caravans and...
WORLD
Eater

The Charm of Watching Kids Running Mundane Food Errands on ‘Old Enough’

I’ve spent the better part of two weekends watching young Japanese children run mundane errands, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Old Enough (marketed as Hajimete no Otsukai, or “My First Errand,” in Japan), is a recent viral sensation on Netflix — but it’s been a phenomenon in Japan for 30 years, where something like a fifth of the population tunes in each broadcast. In the show, children from the ages of 2 to 4 are sent out on their own to navigate often-food-related chores, such as picking up a few items from the grocery store, or delivering a forgotten sushi apron to their parents’ restaurant. The tasks are relatively simple (and crews of scouts and photographers are on hand to add an additional element of safety), but their scope reaches far beyond what similarly aged children in America would handle solo, whether it be taking the bus unaccompanied, walking several kilometers up steep stills and steps, or shopping and paying for items independently.
ENTERTAINMENT

