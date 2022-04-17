ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Dysart district prepares to add portables

By Jennifer Jimenez Mail
 2 days ago
Student enrollment is on the rise in northwest Surprise and for the Dysart Unified Schoool District that means making adjustments to accomadate families.

Surprise Independent

Dysart district plans to protect student privacy

Dysart Unified School District is looking into additional ways to protect the privacy of students. Bathrooms across the district are in the sights of district officials, with Quinn Kellis, DUSD superintendent saying administration is looking for ways to improve bathroom facilities when it comes to safety. This includes retrofitting the urinals, as well as adding human resources to monitor student safety to and from restrooms.
SURPRISE, AZ
Surprise Independent

Dysart School District board to sign off on principals

The Dysart Unified School District Governing Board is expected to approve principal appointments at its next meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 13 at the district offices, 15802 N. Parkview Place. The governing board will also meet in executive session about negotiations with employee organizations regarding the salaries, salary...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Davenport Journal

Gov. Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education announced $506,084 in annual awards that will prepare K-12 teachers in 136 school districts and nonpublic schools to teach computer science

Davenport, IOWA – According to the state officials, the Computer Science Professional Development Incentive Fund awards are part of a broad commitment to expand computer science instruction in K-12 schools across Iowa. In 2020, Gov. Reynolds proposed and the Legislature passed House File 2629 requiring K-12 schools to offer...
IOWA STATE
KFOX 14

El Paso area school districts prepare for state testing in April

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Despite the pandemic having impacts on learning, state standardized testing for El Paso school districts begins April 7. District leaders with both the El Paso Independent School District and the Socorro Independent School District tell CBS4 preparation is critical after the loss of learning that the pandemic caused.
EL PASO, TX
Surprise Independent

Surprise student educators rise, shine

A team of Shadow Ridge High School Educators Rising students who participated at the Educators Rising State Leadership conference March 28-30 in Tucson. Ten Shadow Ridge students attended the event and competed in a variety of competitions related to teaching. Halle Feltner took third place in Lesson Planning and Delivery with her 5E STEM Lesson.Rhys Davis also placed in the top ten for Researching Non-Traditional Teaching Careers.
SURPRISE, AZ
Surprise Independent

Dysart board picks 4 new principals

The Dysart Unified School District governing board approved four new school principals for the 2022-23 scool year at its April 13 meeting. • Andrew Frazier — New principal for Valley Vista High School. Frazier has been the principal of Sonoran Heights Elementary School since 2015. Before joining Dysart, he served in principal, assistant principal, and teaching roles in the Creighton and Pendergast school districts.
PHOENIX, AZ
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
