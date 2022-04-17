Dysart district prepares to add portables

Dysart Unified School District is looking into additional ways to protect the privacy of students. Bathrooms across the district are in the sights of district officials, with Quinn Kellis, DUSD superintendent saying administration is looking for ways to improve bathroom facilities when it comes to safety. This includes retrofitting the urinals, as well as adding human resources to monitor student safety to and from restrooms.

SURPRISE, AZ ・ 25 DAYS AGO