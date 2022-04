(The Center Square) – Inflation is high in the United States, but it’s even higher in the Phoenix metropolitan area. Consumer prices have risen 7.9% in the U.S. over the past 12 months – the highest rate in more than 40 years. However, in the Phoenix metropolitan area, consumer prices rose by 10.9%, a full three points higher than the rest of the United States, according to the Common Sense Institute.

