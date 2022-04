Matt Olson is off to a scorching start this season, filling the shoes of Freddie Freeman better than just about anyone could have imagined. Through 11 games, he’s slashing .421/.551/.684 with a couple of home runs. Olson is leading the league in on-base percentage, and while that slash line is surely not sustainable, the advanced metrics provided by Baseball Savant suggest he’s on track to have an MVP caliber season.

MLB ・ 15 HOURS AGO