Jayson Tatum hit a gorgeous buzzer-beating layup over Kyrie Irving to stun the Nets in Game 1

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
2 days ago
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IyIPy_0fC6xOCM00

WHEW.

The Boston Celtics had their backs up against the wall against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of their opening-round playoff series, and they were down one on Sunday with under four seconds to go.

And then? A game-winner, one that — as everyone on Twitter noted — put Kyrie Irving in a blender.

Marcus Smart faked a three-pointer that deked two Nets out of their kicks. Then, he drove and found a cutting Jayson Tatum, who spun around Irving and hit the buzzer-beating layup for a 115-114 win.

This is BASKETBALL with a capital B right here. Gorgeous, balletic, just a beauty:

That should give Celtics fans plenty to talk about after Irving appeared to flip them off earlier.

