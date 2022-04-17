ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch MLB

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fakWu_0fC6xKfS00

The Atlanta Braves will meet the San Diego Padres in MLB action from Petco Park on Sunday Night Baseball. This will be the final game of the four-game weekend series after the Braves and Padres split the first two games, with the Braves taking a 2-1 lead after last night’s game.

We have you covered with MLB all season, here is everything else you need to know to watch or stream the game today.

Atlanta Braves vs. San Diego Padres

  • When: Sunday, April 17
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, ESPN2
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch the MLB this season

fuboTV has national MLB coverage with ESPN, FOX, FS1, and MLB Network plus regional sports networks for local in-market subscribers including the Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros, New York Mets, Oakland Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants, and Seattle Mariners.

*Regional Restrictions apply*

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Sunday at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Atlanta Braves (+105) vs. San Diego Padres (-130)

O/U: 7.5

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
Sportsnaut

MLB Standings 2022

Here are the latest MLB standings in 2022. Sportsnaut’s MLB power rankings and MLB playoff predictions will provide additional perspective
MLB
FOX Sports

MLB odds: Dodgers, Astros, Brewers, White Sox lead Divisional futures

Now that the MLB baseball season is gearing up, baseball futures bettors are getting a good look at the odds to determine if there's value in the divisional races. Although it's early, any information gleaned from the lines can pay big dividends throughout the season. Will the Los Angeles Dodgers...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Tv#The Atlanta Braves#The San Diego Padres#Espn#Fox#Fs1#Mlb Network#The Boston Red Sox#Chicago White Sox#New York Mets#Oakland Athletics#Tipico Sportsbook
numberfire.com

Elvis Andrus batting second for Athletics Monday

The Oakland Athletics listed Elvis Andrus as their starter at shortstop for Monday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Andrus will bat second and play shortstop Monday, while Kevin Smith slides to third base, Sheldon Neuse switches to second base, Tony Kemp steps up into left field, and Chad Pinder takes a seat.
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Rougned Odor not in Orioles' Tuesday lineup

Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Odor is being replaced at second base by Ramon Urias versus Athletics starter Cole Irvin. In 26 plate appearances this season, Odor has a .174 batting average with a .487 OPS, 2 runs and...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
NBC Sports

MLB Power Rankings: How Red Sox stack up two weeks into season

The 2022 MLB season is in full swing, and there's already plenty to take away from the first two weeks of the new campaign. We've seen a perfect performance out of Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw and a walk-off walk at the New York Yankees' expense in Baltimore. Tempers have flared in a couple of matchups with benches-clearing incidents, and exciting rookies such as Chicago Cubs slugger Seiya Suzuki and Cincinnati Reds hurler Hunter Greene have impressed.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Braves OF Ronald Acuna Jr. to Begin Rehab Assignment

The Atlanta Braves announced on their official Twitter that Ronald Acuna Jr. would start a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A affiliate Gwinnett Stripers. Acuna’s 2021 season ended when he suffered a complete tear of his ACL on July 10. The 24-year-old underwent surgery shortly after the injury occurred and has a tentative return date of May 6. In 2021, Acuna had 84 hits in 297 at-bats for 52 RBI, 24 home runs, and 72 runs. He hit .283, with a .394 OBP, and a .990 OPS.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

98K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy