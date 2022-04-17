Here's every angle and thrilling call of Jayson Tatum's Game 1 buzzer-beater to defeat the Nets

If this is what we’re getting out of the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets in the opening round of the 2022 NBA playoffs, we’re in for a treat.

We got an all-time great Kyrie Irving game, with the Nets superstar hearing it from the TD Garden crowd before he appeared to flip them off. Then? It was Irving who got spun around as Jayson Tatum hit the buzzer-beating layup before time expired.

That was just one game!

Let’s look back at that Tatum shot, from the various angles to the radio calls to some incredible photos. Seriously, I’ve looked at these about 10 times already:

The radio calls from both sides

And ESPN Radio!

The photos are awesome

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

As are the other angles