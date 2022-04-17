ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Here's every angle and thrilling call of Jayson Tatum's Game 1 buzzer-beater to defeat the Nets

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sg9Kw_0fC6xH1H00

If this is what we’re getting out of the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets in the opening round of the 2022 NBA playoffs, we’re in for a treat.

We got an all-time great Kyrie Irving game, with the Nets superstar hearing it from the TD Garden crowd before he appeared to flip them off. Then? It was Irving who got spun around as Jayson Tatum hit the buzzer-beating layup before time expired.

That was just one game!

Let’s look back at that Tatum shot, from the various angles to the radio calls to some incredible photos. Seriously, I’ve looked at these about 10 times already:

The radio calls from both sides

And ESPN Radio!

The photos are awesome

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4creXB_0fC6xH1H00
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tn8wF_0fC6xH1H00
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oZS4r_0fC6xH1H00
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

As are the other angles

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum sets unthinkable Celtics record not even Larry Bird or Bill Russell achieved

The Boston Celtics pulled off a scrappy win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, earning a 1-0 lead in their playoff-opening series matchup. The game was down to the wire and was only decided via a clutch buzzer-beater courtesy of Jayson Tatum, who nailed a fading close-ranged jumper as time expired. Tatum’s game-winner at TD Garden didn’t only seal the win for the Celtics, it also cemented his place in Boston lore, having achieved something all-time greats of the franchise, including Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and more, failed to do. It was the first time in the history of the Boston Celtics that a player has scored a game-winning buzzer-beater in the playoffs during a home game across 358 games, per Micah Adams.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
New York City, NY
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
ClutchPoints

Robert Williams’ return to Celtics vs. Nets gets bucket of cold water thrown on it

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka provided an update to the likelihood of big man Robert Williams returning from injury in the first round against the Brooklyn Nets. “He’s progressing nicely, coming along. But we’re prepared to play a series without him. If we get a surprise and he’s back early, that would be nice. But we’re prepared to play this series without him.”
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Kyrie Irving
The Spun

Look: Photo Of Steph Curry’s Daughter, Riley, Goes Viral

Back in 2015, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry’s daughter Riley famously stole the show at a press conference during the 2015 NBA Finals. Fast forward nearly seven years later and Riley is still going to her dad’s games, but she’s not a baby anymore. She’s still getting noticed though.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba On Tnt#Nba Playoffs#The Boston Celtics#Tnt#Bubbaprog#Espn Radio
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry Says He Will Never Allow Jordan Poole To Take The Technical Free Throw: “Never. I Could Miss Ten In A Row And I’m Still Stepping To The Line.”

The Golden State Warriors had a great performance last night, as they dismantled the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Warriors were able to win thanks to the performances of Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole, who both put up big numbers in the Warriors' win. One notable thing from the game was Curry missing multiple technical free throws, a rarity considering Curry's shooting numbers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James reacts to Kyrie Irving going ‘God’ mode for Nets vs. Celtics

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was in awe after Kyrie Irving almost won it for the Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of their playoff series with the Boston Celtics. After trailing by as much as 15 points, the Nets battled back in the fourth quarter to keep it a tight contest. Irving stepped up his game even further, scoring 18 of his 39 points in the final period. The veteran guard also banked the clutch triple to give Brooklyn the 114-111 lead with 45.9 seconds left to go.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan On Kobe Bryant After Playing Against Him For The Last Time: “Kobe Is The Star Of The Future… If He Maintains A Certain Mental Approach, He Can Become A Great Professional Basketball Player.”

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant were incredibly similar players. Both Jordan and Kobe were athletic shooting guards who were also gifted scorers. The two legends didn't actually play in the league at the same time for too long. And their respective peaks came at very different points in their careers. But Jordan knew just how good Kobe could be, even when he was just 20 years old.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum thought Marcus Smart was going to shoot ahead of game-winner over Nets: ‘He made a great pass’

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum thought Marcus Smart was going to take the 3-pointer for the final shot of the game, just like nearly other person at TD Garden. Jaylen Brown had collapsed the defense by driving inside the paint, drawing multiple Nets to help cut Brown off. Once Brown kicked it to Smart at the 3-point line with less than four seconds left, Smart hoisting up a 3-pointer seemed like the natural conclusion to a hectic back-and-forth game.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

98K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy