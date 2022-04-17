ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Spieth gets up-and-down from bunker to win 2022 RBC Heritage in playoff with Patrick Cantlay

Cover picture for the articleEleven players were within three shots of the lead down the stretch on Sunday, setting up for a thrilling finish along the South Carolina coast. Jordan Spieth claimed the 2022 RBC Heritage at Harbour...

'Big D' represented in Hilton Head as Spieth wins RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Thinking he might have a chance for a playoff, Dallas' own Jordan Spieth rolled in a 10-foot birdie on the 18th hole in regulation. He made an even bigger shot at Habour Town's signature hole in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage.Spieth's 56-foot shot from a greenside bunker stopped 7 inches away and he beat Patrick Cantlay with a tap-in par Sunday on the lighthouse hole for his 13th career PGA Tour title — and second straight on Easter Sunday.Sometimes, Spieth said, there's a tournament where you feel you've played well, yet not...
