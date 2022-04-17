ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Myrtie Passmore Sage

By obitsamericanpress
Lake Charles American Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyrtie Passmore Sage, age 74, of Corpus Christi, Texas, was called home by the Lord on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Friends and family are invited to gather for a visitation on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Memory Gardens Funeral Home in Corpus Christi, Texas. Funeral...

