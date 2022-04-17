Delbert Dean Buell

“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His godly ones”. Lillian Fontenot was born on Feb. 19, 1926 in Oberlin, La. to Faustin and Leona Fontenot. Her nickname, “Lil”, was inaccurate, as her personality was as large as the meals she loved to create. Ever the free spirit, she was fluent in many professions and could always be counted on to share a quirky memory of her escapades. She worked in the Orange Shipyard following World War II, but she had other ambitions to pursue. She became a certified florist and opened her own flower shop in Welsh, La. She was quite successful and, partnered with her young son Irvin, adorned the town with her many beautiful arrangements. This was not her only business; she also owned and ran The Potluck Cafe in Elton, La. Here, she shared her love of food and honed her talent for cooking. Her work with the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Department was a point of pride. She served her community for 37 years, first with the Crime Lab and then with Elderly Services. She spoke fondly of her memories at the Sheriff’s Department and adored her profession. Her dedication to her work was notable and this was recognized in her retirement at 89. Upon her retirement, she stated that she already had “no idea what to do with [her]self!” Her restlessness was a quality that kept her seeking the richer things in life, as evidenced by her overflowing work-history. Decisive and strong-willed, she always did what she wanted and was fiercely independent. When faced with any form of adversity, her sheer resolution would culminate in one simple word: “no.” She simply refused to be suppressed; a tenacity that she was proud to see carried on in her many family members. She was never afraid to tell you what was wrong, while simultaneously enveloping you with all of the affection in the world. A true southern woman, she showed her love through the gift of food. Not only would she whip up a buffet for her family on the weekends, but she was also known to cook a three-course meal simply for her own pleasure. Our mouths and hearts truly thank her, but our waistlines might not say the same.

