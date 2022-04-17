ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur, LA

Delbert Dean Buell

By obitsamericanpress
Lake Charles American Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelbert Dean Buell passed from this life to his Heavenly home on Thursday, April 14, 2022. He was born on Jan. 6, 1940 in Rosepine, La., and had been a resident of Sulphur since 1972. Delbert was a member of Glad Tidings Church in Lake Charles for 25 years...

www.americanpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Charles American Press

Leona Fuselier

Leona LeDoux Fuselier, a resident of Lafayette, was called to her heavenly home on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the age of 93. Those left to cherish Leona’s beautiful memory are her daughter, Pamela Dower; the children who she was like a second mother to, Vicki Drum Mims, Karen Drum Katchur, Bill Drum, and Christy Drum Ammons.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Christopher Percle

Christopher Allen Percle, age 55, passed away surrounded by family Tuesday afternoon, April 12, 2022, in his home. Chris was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Sulphur. He was welcomed into heaven by his beloved late sister, Karen Percle. He was born in Lake Charles, La., on...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Robert “Bob” DeWayne Fenner

Funeral service honoring the life of Robert “Bob” DeWayne Fenner will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport, La. Officiating the service will be Dr. Carl Rhoads, associate pastor of First United Methodist Church Shreveport. A visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held at 3 p.m. at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens in Vivian, Louisiana for family members only.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Harlen Lee Judice

After a long, productive, and healthy life, Harlen Lee Judice, 82, of Vinton, La., passed away and went to meet his Lord and Savior surrounded by his family on Thursday, April 14, 2022. He was born April 3, 1940 in Port Arthur, Texas, to Shelby and Velma Breaux Judice. He...
VINTON, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Westlake, LA
City
Sulphur, LA
City
Lake Charles, LA
Rosepine, LA
Obituaries
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
Sulphur, LA
Obituaries
City
Rosepine, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Janice Marie Lopez

Janice Robinson Lopez, 64, of Lafayette, passed away at 2:52 p.m. on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in a Lafayette hospital. Mrs. Lopez was born on May 31, 1957, in Columbus, Ohio. She was raised in Lake Charles where she was a graduate of Barbe High School and currently lived in Lafayette. She was a licensed cosmetologist by trade. In her earlier years she participated in the PTA for her children’s elementary school and later in the booster club for their high school. Mrs. Lopez was of the Methodist faith.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Leavenworth Times

Steven Dean Auten

Steven Dean Auten, 66, of Leavenworth, KS passed away on March 14, 2022 at his home. He was born January 27, 1956 in Sullivan, Illinois to Loretta and Ronald Auten. Steven graduated in 1974 from Sullivan High School. He served for a brief time in the United States military. On...
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Lake Charles American Press

Earl James Dugas

Earl James Dugas, 88, a lifelong resident of Welsh, was called to his heavenly home on Monday, April 11, 2022. A dedicated and hard worker, Earl worked to provide for his family as both a farmer and school bus driver. He loved to stay busy and he adored his family. Upon retirement, he was always gardening. His garden was his pride and joy and he shared that joy with many friends and family by giving away his beautiful vegetables. Another hobby that Earl enjoyed was playing cards with his many sisters. Earl also proudly served in the U.S. Army and was a proud member of the American Legion Post 283 in Welsh. Earl was the second of ten children and knew firsthand the importance of family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.
OBITUARIES
Lake Charles American Press

Inez Davis

Inez Adams Davis, 99, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 10, 2022, with her family by her side. Mrs. Davis was born on Jan. 24, 1923, in Center, Texas, and lived in Westlake, La., for 78 years. Mrs. Davis held many jobs over the years; caregiver at 14...
WESTLAKE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavenly#Glad Tidings Church#Deacon#Southside Assembly Of God#Gunner
Lake Charles American Press

Ina Marie Johnson

Ina Marie Johnson, age 88, of Westlake, La., passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Ina was born Nov. 21, 1933, to Lucius Venable and Helene Logue Venable. Ina is a native of Creole, lived most of her life in DeQuincy before moving to Westlake. She survived by her sister,...
WESTLAKE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Willie Mae Coleman

Visitation for Willie Mae Coleman will be Saturday, April 16, 2022 from 2 p.m. with her funeral following at 3 p.m., at True Light Baptist Church, Pastor Alvin Noel. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park. She departed this life Saturday, April 9, 2022 in Texas.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Joseph Thomas Miller Sr.

Joseph Thomas Miller, Sr., a lifelong resident of Lake Charles was received into his heavenly home on April 12, 2022 at the age of 95. Born Jan. 26, 1927, his early days were spent growing up on the corner of Kirkman and Sixth Street, the fifth of eight children born to Laura Chavanne and F.L. Miller. Joe Tommy met the love of his life, Mary Joyce Sloan, at Central School in fourth grade. They married in 1945 and their family grew to include seven children. After graduating from Lake Charles High School in 1944, Joe joined the Navy and entered the V-12 Officer Training Program. Through this program, he attended Tulane University, Mississippi College, and Duke University, until his discharge in 1946. McNeese University awarded an Honorary Doctorate to Joe in 2013.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Allie Guinevere Higdon

Allie Guinevere Higdon, age 22, of Carlyss, La., passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022. Allie was born Jan. 28, 2000. Allie was a native of Carlyss, and later settled in Lake Charles. She attended Sulphur High School where she was a member of the Sulphur High Band and the Lady Tor Soccer Team. Besides being a talented musician and athlete, Allie was also an extraordinarily gifted artist and ballet dancer.
CARLYSS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Lake Charles American Press

Zelma Free

Zelma Clement Free, 95, of Sulphur, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, April 14, 2022. She was born Jan. 7, 1927, to Oran and Syrena Clement. Zelma enjoyed drinking her morning coffee, reading the newspaper, and sharing time with her family. Zelma was preceded in death by...
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Myrtie Passmore Sage

Myrtie Passmore Sage, age 74, of Corpus Christi, Texas, was called home by the Lord on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Friends and family are invited to gather for a visitation on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Memory Gardens Funeral Home in Corpus Christi, Texas. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church at 10 a.m. with Pastors Kevin Jennings and Tom Haas officiating. Procession will follow to Memory Gardens Cemetery for interment.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Lake Charles American Press

James Andrus

James Ray Andrus, 78, of Sulphur, La., passed away on April 12, 2022, in a local hospital with his loving family by his side. James was born on June 9, 1943, in Spartanburg, S.C., to Freddie and Tivis Andrus. James enjoyed fishing, watching Heartland and Football on TV, supporting his two favorite sports teams, the LSU Tigers and the New Orleans Saints. He also enjoyed riding his Goldwing Motorcycle. James worked most of his life as an Insulator in the Construction Industry and was a member of the Local 112 Union.
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Edison Louis Jones

Edison Louis Jones, 88, entered eternal rest on April 11, 2022, and is now in the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus, the Christ. Born in Hathaway, La., his family settled in Lake Charles. Winning a marble contest and being voted best dressed were great memories for him. After graduating from LaGrange High School, he enlisted in the U. S. Air Force for four years. He later graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in Architecture. His mind for details lead him to become a Certified Specification Writer for large commercial building projects. He received much recognition in the industry. His dreams as a young boy to move to Houston and be an Architect were all accomplished. At the age of 60, he started his own very successful business. After completing 55 years of work as an Architect, he retired at the age of 80.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Lillian “Lil” Fontenot

“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His godly ones”. Lillian Fontenot was born on Feb. 19, 1926 in Oberlin, La. to Faustin and Leona Fontenot. Her nickname, “Lil”, was inaccurate, as her personality was as large as the meals she loved to create. Ever the free spirit, she was fluent in many professions and could always be counted on to share a quirky memory of her escapades. She worked in the Orange Shipyard following World War II, but she had other ambitions to pursue. She became a certified florist and opened her own flower shop in Welsh, La. She was quite successful and, partnered with her young son Irvin, adorned the town with her many beautiful arrangements. This was not her only business; she also owned and ran The Potluck Cafe in Elton, La. Here, she shared her love of food and honed her talent for cooking. Her work with the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Department was a point of pride. She served her community for 37 years, first with the Crime Lab and then with Elderly Services. She spoke fondly of her memories at the Sheriff’s Department and adored her profession. Her dedication to her work was notable and this was recognized in her retirement at 89. Upon her retirement, she stated that she already had “no idea what to do with [her]self!” Her restlessness was a quality that kept her seeking the richer things in life, as evidenced by her overflowing work-history. Decisive and strong-willed, she always did what she wanted and was fiercely independent. When faced with any form of adversity, her sheer resolution would culminate in one simple word: “no.” She simply refused to be suppressed; a tenacity that she was proud to see carried on in her many family members. She was never afraid to tell you what was wrong, while simultaneously enveloping you with all of the affection in the world. A true southern woman, she showed her love through the gift of food. Not only would she whip up a buffet for her family on the weekends, but she was also known to cook a three-course meal simply for her own pleasure. Our mouths and hearts truly thank her, but our waistlines might not say the same.
OBERLIN, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Theodore “Tee-Rat” Scheufens Jr.

Theodore “Tee-Rat” Scheufens Jr., 79, of Birmingham, Ala., died on Feb. 27, 2022. He was born to Theodore and Estelle Boudreaux Scheufens on Oct. 21, 1942. Ted was a native of Calcasieu Parish graduating from Iowa High School and later receiving a degree in Health Science from McNeese State University. He obtained the rank of 2nd lieutenant in the ROTC program and ended his service obligation as a 1st lieutenant with a tour of duty in Korea.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
KTBS

Efforts to honor Devin Myers continue

SHREVEPORT, La. - Tasha Myers, the mother of slain stand-out Huntington High School athlete Devin Myers, is forming a new non-profit in his honor called Friends of Devin. The organization is aimed to offer grief support for those affected by gun violence as well as providing positive opportunities and activities for Shreveport youth. Devin Myers was killed March 3 on a street near his home in the Queensborough neighborhood.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy