Burning questions of our time. Your thoughts on how much coworker interaction is too much:. I have definitely been experiencing social exhaustion. It’s comforting to know I’m not the only one. In my job, we went from coming into the office on an as-needed basis (probably under 10 hours/week) to working 100% in-person with 2 weeks’ notice. Combined with “optional” lunches and after-work gatherings, it’s a lot. I’ve taken more time off in the last 3 months than I did in the 15 months we worked remotely, and it’s absolutely because of the social exhaustion.—Shannon.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 5 DAYS AGO