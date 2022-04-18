Alert discontinued for 17-year-old with intellectual disabilities reported missing in north Houston

An endangered missing persons alert has been discontinued after a 17-year-old boy with intellectual disabilities was reported missing in north Houston on Saturday.

According to Houston police, Kobe Taylor came home Monday morning. He was checked out by fire officials.

The circumstances around how Kobe was found or where he had been were unclear.

The teen was last seen walking at 5 p.m. at the 600 block of Berry Road when he was reported missing.

Kobe is diagnosed with an intellectual disability, according to HPD

Officials initially said Kobe's disappearance posed a credible threat to his own health and safety.

