126th Boston Marathon Kicks Off Monday

BOSTON (CBS) — Marko Cheseto is continuing to spread his inspirational message after winning the Para Athletics Division of the Boston Marathon this year. “Use that mind. Even if the body and the mind are not agreeing together, at least use one,” he told WBZ-TV’s David Wade. “Keep trying, trying, trying and you will be better at what you want to be.” Cheseto lost both his feet to frostbite after being trapped outside while attending college in Alaska. “I thought that was it for me. I’m originally from Kenya. It’s my feet that brought me to America, and then all of a sudden...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO