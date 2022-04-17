ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

126th Boston Marathon Kicks Off Monday

By editor
 2 days ago
HOPKINTON – The 126th Annual Boston Marathon will take place on Monday, April 18. There are 28,604 total entrants of the 126th Boston Marathon....

CBS Boston

‘Use That Mind’: Marko Cheseto Shares Inspirational Message After Winning Para Athletics Division Of Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — Marko Cheseto is continuing to spread his inspirational message after winning the Para Athletics Division of the Boston Marathon this year. “Use that mind. Even if the body and the mind are not agreeing together, at least use one,” he told WBZ-TV’s David Wade.  “Keep trying, trying, trying and you will be better at what you want to be.” Cheseto lost both his feet to frostbite after being trapped outside while attending college in Alaska. “I thought that was it for me. I’m originally from Kenya. It’s my feet that brought me to America, and then all of a sudden...
BOSTON, MA
Full field returns for Boston Marathon coming-out party

BOSTON (AP) — Fans dressed as unicorns. Bands playing music. Kids jumping on trampolines. And the loudest Wellesley scream tunnel anyone can remember. The Boston Marathon was back to a full field and back in the spring for the first time since 2019, and fans along the course threw a coming-out party for a region recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOSTON, MA
Anna (Pedini) DiCicco, 92, St. Patrick Manor Employee

NATICK – A longtime resident of Framingham and Natick, passed peacefully on Saturday April 16, 2022 surrounded by family and loved ones. Born in Framingham, Anna was the daughter of the late Peter Pedini and Benilde (Georgi). The sister of Lydia Niro of Milford, and the late Joseph and Zaira Pedini. She was a loving mother to her sons Nick DiCicco and his wife Joan of Franklin, Tony DiCicco and his wife Darlene of Natick, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Anna was preceded in death by her husband Nicholas DiCicco and son Stephen DiCicco.
NATICK, MA
Volunteers from New Hampshire help athletes at Boston Marathon

BOSTON — An event like the Boston Marathon requires the efforts of thousands of volunteers, and many of them are from New Hampshire. The 126th Boston Marathon included nearly 10,000 volunteers. Barbara Baum, of Amherst, has been working near the finish line for six years. This time, she was one of several people handing out blankets to very grateful runners.
BOSTON, MA
Framingham State Sails Past Salem State 4-1

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham State University baseball team received a solid pitching performance from freshman Vincent LoGuidice as the Rams defeated Salem State 4-1 Monday afternoon in Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) action at Bowditch Field. With the win Framingham State improves to 4-6 in the Conference. The...
Sports
NASCAR Makes Decision On The Bristol Dirt Race

Over the weekend, NASCAR featured a special event at Bristol Motor Speedway: a dirt race. The race was a wild success, becoming the most-watched race at Bristol since 2016. It’s no surprise, then, that NASCAR has decided to bring the race back for the 2023 season as well. “Bristol...
BRISTOL, TN
Newburyport Mom's Road Back to Running the Boston Marathon

Jessica Lasky-Su is doing something she never thought she would do again: running her eighth Boston Marathon. In 2020, the Newburyport native suffered a terrible injury while skiing and nearly lost her leg. “At that time I wasn’t even sure if the best possible outcome was walking normally long term,”...
BOSTON, MA
Race Director Dave McGillivray Finishes Running His 50th Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Marathon race director Dave McGillivray crossed the finish line on Boylston Street Monday night. It was the 50th Boston Marathon he’s run. Before the race, McGillivray told WBZ it was “ideal conditions” for runners. “Hard to put into words, 50 years have gone by so fast,” McGillivray said at the finish line. “But I have been blessed with being able to do a lot of this for charity, give back to a lot of different causes, and that’s what I hope my legacy is someday. Being able to help those in need.” After working the race all day, McGillivray completed the run from Hopkinton to Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Framingham, MA
