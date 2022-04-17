Defensive Player of the Year finalists: Rudy Gobert, Marcus Smart, Mikal Bridges

Ira Winderman: Bam Adebayo NOT a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. It’s Rudy Gobert, Marcus Smart, Mikal Bridges.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Mikal Bridges picks up his 4th foul and then a technical foul. Which, to give Mikal Bridges a tech…. – 11:27 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

CJ McCollum heating up here, Mikal Bridges waiting at the scorer’s table to get back on him – 11:12 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

From @ESPNStatsInfo:

New Orleans shot 0-of-10 against Mikal Bridges in the first half. – 10:36 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

DPOY highlights left and right for Mikal Bridges. And then Deandre Ayton reminds everyone he’s not so bad on that end either! – 10:05 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Torrey Craig and JaVale McGee the next Suns subs in for Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton. Book the only starter on the floor right now – 9:35 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Deandre Ayton, Cam Payne and Mikal Bridges have been in playoff form whenever Nevada comes on all season long pic.twitter.com/0FGyNtBZQq – 9:03 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Mikal Bridges goes Iron Man, and Chris Paul had something to say before JaVale McGee came in wondering where his dogs were at: pic.twitter.com/4SBwtDPmd8 – 8:54 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Marcus Smart got some good news about his chances for winning NBA Defensive Player of the Year on Sunday masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 8:27 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Pelicans starters:

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Brandon Ingram

Jaxson Hayes

Jonas Valanciunas

Suns starters:

Chris Paul

Devin Booker

Mikal Bridges

Jae Crowder

Deandre Ayton – 8:25 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Marcus Smart on being DPOY finalist: “It would be an honor to win it but for now, I’m playing for something bigger.” – 7:06 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Marcus Smart said he tells teammates just to cut when he has the ball: “When you think I don’t see you, that’s when I see you the most.” – 7:02 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Marcus Smart on the final play: “First off, you’ve gotta credit Ime for trusting us in that situation.”

Smart said he’s always been told that you have more time than you think. Said he was planning to find Horford, then spotted Tatum flashing open at the last second. – 6:58 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Marcus Smart last 3 seasons

2019-20: 2020-21: 2021-22:

11.4 FGA 10.6 FGA 10.1 FGA

6.6 3PA 5.9 3PA 5.1 3PA

4.9 APG 5.7 APG 5.9 APG

Passing up that three was the embodiment of this growth. pic.twitter.com/FsILxeMa8d – 6:36 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart passing up the last shot shows his maturity as a playmaker and how the team evolved over the year: “We’ve gotten away from the your turn, my turn and we enjoy seeing each other succeed. Get those assist numbers up.” – 6:26 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Ime Udoka on Marcus Smart making the game-winning assist over taking the shot: “It shows growth.” – 6:25 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Marcus Smart has been named a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year alongside Mikal Bridges and Rudy Gobert, per the NBA.

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

I can’t get over Marcus Smart having the restraint to not shoot with 3.5 left. Patient play to pump fake, drawing two defenders. Jayson Tatum had the spin finish also great awareness to have such an timely cut to give Smart a target. Beautiful basketball. pic.twitter.com/TOufyXjMc7 – 6:14 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Mikal Bridges, Rudy Gobert and Marcus Smart #NBA Defensive Player of The Year finalist. #Suns pic.twitter.com/8WejAFczZ5 – 6:13 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

marcus smart on the game-winning drive and kick pic.twitter.com/HG3vKRHUYs – 6:12 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Man, Marcus Smart made the PLAY OF THE GAME to not chuck that shot and actually shot fake and pass it. Great awareness of the situation and clock!!! – 6:12 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Bam Adebayo NOT a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. It's Rudy Gobert, Marcus Smart, Mikal Bridges.

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Draymond Green @Money23Green

And there’s the difference in the Celtics team. Last year Marcus Smart would’ve taken that shot. Ime got him to buy in and be the Marcus smart everyone loved out of Ok State. BEAUTIFUL! Looking like a true PG again! That’s what made Him special! – 6:08 PM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn

Incredible poise on that pass by Marcus Smart. He had a tremendous game. Such a ridiculously valuable player. #Celtics – 6:08 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

The fact that Marcus Smart didn’t take that shot and had incredible poise to find a better one. 🤯 – 6:08 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

I was screaming call a timeout and look at the Celtics! Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum wowww – 6:07 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Ime Udoka opts not to call the timeout and the decision pays off.

Great patience by Marcus Smart.

Celtics take Game 1. – 6:07 PM

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report

I cannot get over this “hockey” assist from Marcus Smart. Absolutely impossible pass leads to the Jaylen Brown triple.

#Nets #Celtics pic.twitter.com/DTEp7BOCu5 – 5:58 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

“Kyrie sucks!” chants have intensified here at TD Garden after Irving inadvertently hit Marcus Smart in the face while going up for a shot. Foul is still on Smart, and Irving is at the line shooting two. – 5:14 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Marcus Smart is as high end as role players get. Elite defensively, and solid offensively, with enough talent to go on the occasional heater. AK – 5:11 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Marcus Smart has more 3-pointers than Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined, if you were curious. – 5:11 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Just a monster third quarter so far from Marcus Smart. – 5:10 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Game-high 18 points for Marcus Smart. Just a monster effort from him this half. – 5:10 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets just not gonna guard Marcus Smart – 5:10 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Marcus Smart with some huge plays in an 11-2 start to the 3rd quarter. Boston now out to its biggest lead – 5:04 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Celtics with an 11-2 start to the second half — Marcus Smart doing Marcus Smart things. – 5:04 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Marcus Smart rim protection against Kevin Durant holy crap, perfect verticality and altered the shot. – 4:36 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

KD just hit a shot over both Marcus Smart and Al Horford. Durant is now 2-of-8 from the field for 7 points. That shot might get him going. – 4:31 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Other than catching the opening tip Kyrie doesn’t touch the ball on first Nets possession – partly due to Marcus Smart defense and thankfully for my hearing since they are loud when he touches it. – 3:42 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters this afternoon:

Daniel Theis

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Nets starters:

Andre Drummond

Bruce Brown

Kevin Durant

Seth Curry

Kyrie Irving – 3:02 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka confirms that Daniel Theis will start this afternoon alongside Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. – 1:50 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Bogdanovic: “We’ve got to put our ego to the side & trust each other… We really have a great group of guys who aren’t looking for individual stats. Especially Rudy Gobert, having just 1 shot & being the best player on the floor. I don’t know another NBA player who can do that.” – 12:50 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

NBA’s best from April 16:

– T. Maxey: 38 pts, 4 reb, 14-21 fg

– A. Edwards: 36 pts, 6 ast, 2 blk

– J. Morant: 32 pts, 4 reb, 8 ast

– K. Towns: 29 pts, 13 reb, +16

– T. Harris: 26 pts, 6 reb, 6 ast

– J. Harden: 22 pts, 14 ast, 1 to

– R. Gobert: 5 pts, 17 reb, 3 blk – 10:40 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Rudy Gobert yesterday:

✅ 17 REB

✅ 3 BLK

✅ 0-1 FG

The only player in the last 60 NBA postseasons to record more rebounds without making a shot from the field is Ben Wallace on May 28, 2004 (19).

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Celtics’ Smart aims to make things tough on Kyrie

Marcus Smart is key to Boston’s top-rated defense front-runner for NBA Defensive Player of the Year. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 9:59 AM

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

The NBA stats page tracked 49 Donovan Mitchell passes in Game 1. Exactly one went to Rudy Gobert.

https://t.co/nWuacivw3t pic.twitter.com/dNpotDABct – 9:24 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Since the Suns don’t need Mikal Bridges until the second round, can the Nuggets borrow him? – 1:31 AM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Rudy Gobert had one shot attempt in Game 1; he was still the reason the Jazz won ksl.com/article/503885… – 8:23 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Is Marcus Smart Defensive Player of the Year?

Marcus Smart tells Brian Scalabrine what it would mean to win the award.

#BleedGreen | #DPOY pic.twitter.com/lEPOXvqRJm – 7:37 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Rudy Gobert today:

✅ 17 REB

✅ 3 BLK

✅ 0-1 FG

Keith Smith: Marcus Smart on being a Defensive Player of the Year nominee: “I think I have a chance to win, and it’s an honor to even be mentioned. But, honestly, I’m playing for something bigger. My focus is on Wednesday.” -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / April 17, 2022

Josh Lewenberg: To little surprise, Scottie Barnes has been announced as a finalist for Rookie of the Year, along with Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham. Award winners will be announced during the playoffs. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / April 17, 2022

Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams joins Taylor Jenkins and Erik Spoelstra as the 3 finalists for the NBA’s Coach of the Year award -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / April 17, 2022