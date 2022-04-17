Defensive Player of the Year finalists: Rudy Gobert, Marcus Smart, Mikal Bridges
Ira Winderman: Bam Adebayo NOT a finalist for Defensive Player of the Year. It’s Rudy Gobert, Marcus Smart, Mikal Bridges.
Mikal Bridges picks up his 4th foul and then a technical foul. Which, to give Mikal Bridges a tech…. – 11:27 PM
CJ McCollum heating up here, Mikal Bridges waiting at the scorer’s table to get back on him – 11:12 PM
New Orleans shot 0-of-10 against Mikal Bridges in the first half. – 10:36 PM
DPOY highlights left and right for Mikal Bridges. And then Deandre Ayton reminds everyone he’s not so bad on that end either! – 10:05 PM
Torrey Craig and JaVale McGee the next Suns subs in for Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton. Book the only starter on the floor right now – 9:35 PM
Deandre Ayton, Cam Payne and Mikal Bridges have been in playoff form whenever Nevada comes on all season long pic.twitter.com/0FGyNtBZQq – 9:03 PM
Mikal Bridges goes Iron Man, and Chris Paul had something to say before JaVale McGee came in wondering where his dogs were at: pic.twitter.com/4SBwtDPmd8 – 8:54 PM
Marcus Smart got some good news about his chances for winning NBA Defensive Player of the Year on Sunday masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 8:27 PM
Pelicans starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas
Suns starters:
Chris Paul
Devin Booker
Mikal Bridges
Jae Crowder
Deandre Ayton – 8:25 PM
Marcus Smart on being DPOY finalist: “It would be an honor to win it but for now, I’m playing for something bigger.” – 7:06 PM
Marcus Smart said he tells teammates just to cut when he has the ball: “When you think I don’t see you, that’s when I see you the most.” – 7:02 PM
Marcus Smart on the final play: “First off, you’ve gotta credit Ime for trusting us in that situation.”
Smart said he’s always been told that you have more time than you think. Said he was planning to find Horford, then spotted Tatum flashing open at the last second. – 6:58 PM
Marcus Smart last 3 seasons
2019-20: 2020-21: 2021-22:
11.4 FGA 10.6 FGA 10.1 FGA
6.6 3PA 5.9 3PA 5.1 3PA
4.9 APG 5.7 APG 5.9 APG
Passing up that three was the embodiment of this growth. pic.twitter.com/FsILxeMa8d – 6:36 PM
Rudy Gobert is a finalist for DPOY pic.twitter.com/HtCapgjSCp – 6:29 PM
Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart passing up the last shot shows his maturity as a playmaker and how the team evolved over the year: “We’ve gotten away from the your turn, my turn and we enjoy seeing each other succeed. Get those assist numbers up.” – 6:26 PM
Ime Udoka on Marcus Smart making the game-winning assist over taking the shot: “It shows growth.” – 6:25 PM
Rudy Gobert is officially a finalist for the NBA Defensive Player of the Year. pic.twitter.com/Fab4N2oZd3 – 6:17 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
I can’t get over Marcus Smart having the restraint to not shoot with 3.5 left. Patient play to pump fake, drawing two defenders. Jayson Tatum had the spin finish also great awareness to have such an timely cut to give Smart a target. Beautiful basketball. pic.twitter.com/TOufyXjMc7 – 6:14 PM
marcus smart on the game-winning drive and kick pic.twitter.com/HG3vKRHUYs – 6:12 PM
Man, Marcus Smart made the PLAY OF THE GAME to not chuck that shot and actually shot fake and pass it. Great awareness of the situation and clock!!! – 6:12 PM
Bam Adebayo not one of the three finalists for Defensive Player of the Year. Bridges, Gobert and Smart are the three DPOY finalists.
Erik Spoelstra is a finalist for Coach of the Year along with Taylor Jenkins and Monty Williams. – 6:11 PM
And there’s the difference in the Celtics team. Last year Marcus Smart would’ve taken that shot. Ime got him to buy in and be the Marcus smart everyone loved out of Ok State. BEAUTIFUL! Looking like a true PG again! That’s what made Him special! – 6:08 PM
Incredible poise on that pass by Marcus Smart. He had a tremendous game. Such a ridiculously valuable player. #Celtics – 6:08 PM
The fact that Marcus Smart didn’t take that shot and had incredible poise to find a better one. 🤯 – 6:08 PM
I was screaming call a timeout and look at the Celtics! Marcus Smart and Jayson Tatum wowww – 6:07 PM
Ime Udoka opts not to call the timeout and the decision pays off.
Great patience by Marcus Smart.
Celtics take Game 1. – 6:07 PM
I cannot get over this “hockey” assist from Marcus Smart. Absolutely impossible pass leads to the Jaylen Brown triple.
#Nets #Celtics pic.twitter.com/DTEp7BOCu5 – 5:58 PM
“Kyrie sucks!” chants have intensified here at TD Garden after Irving inadvertently hit Marcus Smart in the face while going up for a shot. Foul is still on Smart, and Irving is at the line shooting two. – 5:14 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Marcus Smart has more 3-pointers than Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined, if you were curious. – 5:11 PM
Just a monster third quarter so far from Marcus Smart. – 5:10 PM
Game-high 18 points for Marcus Smart. Just a monster effort from him this half. – 5:10 PM
Nets just not gonna guard Marcus Smart – 5:10 PM
Marcus Smart with some huge plays in an 11-2 start to the 3rd quarter. Boston now out to its biggest lead – 5:04 PM
Celtics with an 11-2 start to the second half — Marcus Smart doing Marcus Smart things. – 5:04 PM
Marcus Smart rim protection against Kevin Durant holy crap, perfect verticality and altered the shot. – 4:36 PM
KD just hit a shot over both Marcus Smart and Al Horford. Durant is now 2-of-8 from the field for 7 points. That shot might get him going. – 4:31 PM
Other than catching the opening tip Kyrie doesn’t touch the ball on first Nets possession – partly due to Marcus Smart defense and thankfully for my hearing since they are loud when he touches it. – 3:42 PM
Celtics starters this afternoon:
Daniel Theis
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Nets starters:
Andre Drummond
Bruce Brown
Kevin Durant
Seth Curry
Kyrie Irving – 3:02 PM
Ime Udoka confirms that Daniel Theis will start this afternoon alongside Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart. – 1:50 PM
Bogdanovic: “We’ve got to put our ego to the side & trust each other… We really have a great group of guys who aren’t looking for individual stats. Especially Rudy Gobert, having just 1 shot & being the best player on the floor. I don’t know another NBA player who can do that.” – 12:50 PM
NBA’s best from April 16:
– T. Maxey: 38 pts, 4 reb, 14-21 fg
– A. Edwards: 36 pts, 6 ast, 2 blk
– J. Morant: 32 pts, 4 reb, 8 ast
– K. Towns: 29 pts, 13 reb, +16
– T. Harris: 26 pts, 6 reb, 6 ast
– J. Harden: 22 pts, 14 ast, 1 to
– R. Gobert: 5 pts, 17 reb, 3 blk – 10:40 AM
Rudy Gobert yesterday:
✅ 17 REB
✅ 3 BLK
✅ 0-1 FG
The only player in the last 60 NBA postseasons to record more rebounds without making a shot from the field is Ben Wallace on May 28, 2004 (19).
Jarrett Allen also had 17 rebounds without making a field goal on Aug. 21, 2020. pic.twitter.com/LbID71klJY – 10:31 AM
Celtics’ Smart aims to make things tough on Kyrie
Marcus Smart is key to Boston’s top-rated defense front-runner for NBA Defensive Player of the Year. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 9:59 AM
The NBA stats page tracked 49 Donovan Mitchell passes in Game 1. Exactly one went to Rudy Gobert.
https://t.co/nWuacivw3t pic.twitter.com/dNpotDABct – 9:24 AM
Since the Suns don’t need Mikal Bridges until the second round, can the Nuggets borrow him? – 1:31 AM
Rudy Gobert had one shot attempt in Game 1; he was still the reason the Jazz won ksl.com/article/503885… – 8:23 PM
Is Marcus Smart Defensive Player of the Year?
Marcus Smart tells Brian Scalabrine what it would mean to win the award.
#BleedGreen | #DPOY pic.twitter.com/lEPOXvqRJm – 7:37 PM
Rudy Gobert today:
✅ 17 REB
✅ 3 BLK
✅ 0-1 FG
The only player in the last 60 NBA postseasons to record more rebounds while attempting one or fewer shots from the field is Dennis Rodman on May 13, 1991 (18 rebounds, one FG attempt). pic.twitter.com/AXVovLMlXw – 6:35 PM
Keith Smith: Marcus Smart on being a Defensive Player of the Year nominee: “I think I have a chance to win, and it’s an honor to even be mentioned. But, honestly, I’m playing for something bigger. My focus is on Wednesday.” -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / April 17, 2022
Josh Lewenberg: To little surprise, Scottie Barnes has been announced as a finalist for Rookie of the Year, along with Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham. Award winners will be announced during the playoffs. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / April 17, 2022
Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams joins Taylor Jenkins and Erik Spoelstra as the 3 finalists for the NBA’s Coach of the Year award -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / April 17, 2022
