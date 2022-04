CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The start of Mike Hollins career at Virginia has gone anything but as planned. Hollins came to Charlottesville off of back-to-back state championships in Louisiana before scoring three touchdowns as a freshman for the Cavaliers. But then COVID struck, leading Hollins to opt out of the 2020 season. He returned in 2021, but even in a bigger role saw only 49 carries for 213 yards and two touchdowns.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 1 HOUR AGO