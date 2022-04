Last Sunday, 20-year-old Roki Sasaki threw the first perfect game in Japan’s top professional baseball league since 1994. A perfect game—in which a pitcher and his teammates prevent anyone from reaching base by hit, walk, error, or any other means—is one of the rarest feats in sports. There have been just 23 official perfect games in Major League Baseball history, while Sasaki’s was the 16th ever in Nippon Professional Baseball.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO