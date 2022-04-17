WATCH: Alabama football shares epic recap of A-Day spring game

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Alabama football will kickoff the 2022 college football regular season in early September against Utah State at home. While that may be a few months away, fans and members of the media got an opportunity yesterday to see most of the roster in action during the annual A-Day spring football game.

The scrimmage, played in Bryant Denny Stadium, featured returning superstars like quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson. The stars of tomorrow for the Crimson Tide also had the opportunity to showcase what they can do on the field.

Players like quarterback Jalen Milroe and wide receiver Christian Leary were a couple young names that certainly impressed.

Today, Alabama football’s social media accounts shared a video recapping yesterday’s scrimmage, including clips from before and during the game, as well as Nick Saban soundbites.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football throughout the 2022 offseason.

