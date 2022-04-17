Food Pantries Open Today in New York State
In the past two weeks, members from our WhatsApp community reached out to us asking for places that provide free meals and food resources to take home. Some have mentioned that the places they used to get food from has closed down, and others explained that that lack of employment has urged them to once again rely on pantries.
While some city-run pandemic programs have closed down due a lack of funding, there are still numerous places around the city that continue to provide free food for those in need. Here is a complete list.
If you have additional questions or know of locations not listed in the map or PDF, please contact rommel.ojeda@documentedny.com
New York City’s Emergency Food Assistance Program provides funding to 500 soup kitchens city-wide. The closest location can be found by entering the zip code In the table below. If you can’t see the table, you can also find locations by viewing this map , or accessing the PDF listing all organizations and religious institutions that are distributing food to the community.
Additionally, you can also call 311, choose your language of preference, and follow the prompts to inquire for food locations.
Other Community Food Pantries
As a response to the food insecurity experienced by immigrant communities, local organizations have created their own food distribution programs. These are some of the organizations providing food that are not listed in the EFAP table above.
The listed locations below provide shelf stable foods, hot plates, proteins or/and canned foods. Please call in advance to inquire more details.
Note: this list will be updated regularly.
BROOKLYN
Neon Nutrition Kitchen – DOP
345 Adams St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Hours of Operation: M/W/F from 9 AM – 12 PM
ID required. No reservation needed.
Mixteca
245 23rd Street 2nd Floor Brooklyn, NY 11215
Hours of Operation: Thursday 3 PM – 6 PM
For members and non-members
QUEENS
St. Michael’s Church
136-76 41st Ave, Flushing, NY 11355
Hours of Operation: T/W from 9 AM to 11 AM
ID required. No reservation needed.
Astoria Food Pantry
25-82 Steinway St. Astoria, NY 11103
Hours of Operation: Mondays from 8 AM – 12 PM (until it runs out)
YWCA of Queens
42-07 Parsons Blvd, Flushing NY 11355
P: 718-353-4553 ext. 10, 18, 29, 31
Hours of Operation: Wednesdays from 10 AM to 2 PM
No walk ins . Must schedule an appointment in advance.
MANHATTAN
Max Meltzer Senior Center
94 E 1st St, New York, NY, 10009
Hours of Operation: Last Monday of the month from 9 AM to 12 PM
ID and proof of address needed. For senior citizens only.
LONG ISLAND
Here is a list of all the pantries and soup kitchens in Long Island
UPSTATE & OTHER REGIONS
You can search for locations based on County and Zip Code
