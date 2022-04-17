Guest opinion: The best investment you can make

Last Monday we received the devastating news that CMS will no longer provide Medicare or Medicaid reimbursement to Montana State Hospital (Warm Springs) due to a failure to comply with basic safety and health requirements. This is a terrible loss for the State and the disappearance of federal backing will endanger the lives of our citizens who are suffering from mental illness. Without treatment or a safe place to stay, more people with severe mental illness will end up in jail, placing further strain on an already buckling criminal justice system. I am saddened and upset by this development, but I am not surprised. I have seen the problems bubbling for years.

MONTANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO