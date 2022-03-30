Read full article on original website
This shocking decision by Murdoch 'flies in the face of everything he built'
The new documentary series, The Murdochs: Empire of Influence, explores the world’s most powerful media family and its complicated history.
Jared Kushner reveals Trump told Ivanka about his surprise marriage proposal via intercom
Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed in his upcoming book that the former president told his daughter Ivanka about his surprise plan to propose.In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Mr Kushner, 41, wrote about his time as the White House advisor and also refered to his relationship with the former president’s daughter, who is now his wife.Mr Kushner said he had informed Mr Trump of his plans to surprise Ivanka with a proposal, but the former president had intimated his daughter.He said that he visited Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand in marriage and...
Elon Musk told his 76-year-old dad Errol to 'keep quiet' in a text message after he said he wasn't proud of his son, report says
Errol Musk said Elon sent him a text telling him to "keep quiet" after recent media comments. Elon's father told Daily Mail Australia that his 3 daughters refused to speak to him 'for days'. But he said he had misunderstood the question and has been proud of Elon from "the...
Judd Sisters' Bad Blood Revealed: Before Brawl Over Mom Naomi's $25 Million Will, They Duked It Out Over Political Views & Bombshell Memoir
The Judd sisters, Wynonna and Ashley, had been feuding long before drama popped off over being left out of their late mother Naomi's will. Earlier this week, Radar exclusively revealed that Wynonna, 58, placed blame on her sibling, 54, after Naomi's "baffling" decision to cut them out of her $25 million inheritance.We learned the Why Not Me singer is plotting to formally contest her late mom's will, which left total control of her fortune and estate to widower husband Larry Strickland following the country icon's tragic death by suicide in April. She was 76.A source told us that Wynonna believes...
Kim Kardashian Fuming Over Kanye West's 'Appalling' Meme After Pete Davidson Break Up, Source
Kim Kardashian is putting her foot down. The reality star has reached her limit with what she will put up with when it comes to Kanye West, and the rapper trolling her recent ex, Pete Davidson, is something she will not stand.As OK! reported, Ye savagely went after the Saturday Night Live alum on Instagram early Monday, August 8, posting a doctored New York Times front page that declared, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28."A source close to Kardashian has since claimed she is furious about her ex-husband's latest social media tirade targeted at the comedian following news of her...
Richard Simmons doc reveals secret birth defect that made him a superstar then forced him to vanish from public life
RICHARD Simmons was born with a defect and used it as motivation to become fit and healthy, a new documentary has revealed. The fitness guru, who was famous for his outlandish and colorful exercise attire, mysteriously disappeared from the limelight in 2014. The FOX documentary “What Really Happened to Richard...
Elon Musk Shares Rare Photo of Child With Grimes: 'Like Father, Like Son'
"How many children do you think is enough?" asked one commenter, referencing Musk's ten children.
Clip Of Camille Vasquez Calling Johnny Depp An ‘Abuser’ Goes Viral, But Insider Says It’s Not What It Seems
A snippet from Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial went viral of Camille Vasquez.
Does Prince Harry Want to Return Home? Rumor Says He Couldn't Have 'a Quieter Life' in Montecito Because of Meghan
Prince Harry wants nothing more than to return home and reunite with the royal family. Us Weekly recently claimed that Prince Harry agreed to quit his royal duties and relocate to the United States after Meghan Markle promised that they would have a quieter and more peaceful life there.
Trump denies report that he’s desperately trying to find experienced lawyers, saying he is ‘very happy’ with his team
Trump's team tried to hire more lawyers after the Mar-a-Lago raid but kept being declined, WashPost reported. Trump denied he was scrambling to find new lawyers, saying he already has "excellent" ones. Sources told The Post that Trump's team is worried that their lawyers don't have the right experience. Former...
Rachel Maddow under fire for gushing praise of Tucker Carlson: ‘Elitism at its finest’
Rachel Maddow’s gushing praise of Tucker Carlson in a new interview has sparked a social media backlash, with some accusing her of giving a “giant middle finger” to her liberal fan base.The MSNBC host told Vanity Fair of her admiration for the Fox News rival, who has openly promoted white supremacist ideology, spread misinformation that the January 6 insurrection was organised by the FBI, and just last week claimed that Derek Chauvin didn’t murder George Floyd. “Tucker’s doing great right now,” Ms Maddow told the outlet. “But look at Tucker’s career... he was always kicking around the business...
CNN Staff Fears Right-Wing Billionaire Will Turn It Into a Dumpster Fire
This reporting appears in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.The fallout from the firing of Brian Stelter and the cancellation of Reliable Sources continues this week. CNN insiders tell Confider that staffers cannot shake the feeling the shocking move was made to appease John Malone, a right-leaning billionaire, close friend of the Murdoch family, and key Warner Bros. Discovery board member who has made it well-known that he would like CNN to be more “centrist”—whatever that means. While Malone has denied he...
Twitter's former security chief says Jack Dorsey suffered a 'drastic loss of focus' in final year as CEO
Dorsey attended meetings "sporadically" and was "extremely disengaged" when he did, a complaint filed by whistleblower Peiter Zatko says.
Scorned woman takes out full page newspaper ad to shame ‘filthy cheater’ husband – and how she paid for it is amazing
A SCORNED wife got the ultimate revenge on her unfaithful husband - by taking out a full page newspaper ad to shame the "filthy cheater". The woman, known only as 'Jenny', outed Steve in the Australian paper Mackay and Whitsunday Life. In a premium placement ad spot, Steve got his...
Johnny Depp's Estranged Ex Ellen Barkin Accused Him Of Giving Her Drugs Before They Were Intimate In Unsealed Court Documents
Newly unsealed court documents reveal previously unheard details of Johnny Depp's estranged ex Ellen Barkin's court deposition in his bombshell $50 million defamation case against Amber Heard. The Ocean's Thirteen actress not only described the Pirates of the Caribbean star as "verbally abusive," but she accused him of giving her drugs before the first time they were intimate.Explaining the origins of their relationship, the 68-year-old stated she and Depp first became friends in 1990. Their relationship later turned sexual around the time they co-starred together in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas in 1998. DECODING AMBER HEARD: EYES CLOSED WHILE...
Elon Musk scores a rare win in Twitter-acquisition lawsuit as the company is ordered to hand over documents from fired general manager
Last week Musk's attorneys demanded that documents from 22 Twitter employees be handed over. The judge overseeing the case ordered documents from one employee, Kayvon Beykpour. Musk is now seeking more information on data through an additional motion filed confidentially. Elon Musk will receive some of the extra information he's...
“You Are Next”: J.K.Rowling Receives Death Threat From Supporter Of Salman Rushdie’s Alleged Attacker
Harry Potter creator JK Rowling has received a public threat from an Iran-backing extremist, following her denunciation of yesterday’s attack on fellow British author Salman Rushdie. Rowling – who has previously been targeted by some trans activists for her beliefs on gender – had published a post expressing her horror at the attempt on Rushdie’s life, when one responder threatened her harm. Rowling wrote on Friday night, “Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok.” Meer Asif Aziz, described in his Twitter bio as ‘student, social activist, political activist and research activist’ responded, “Don’t worry you are next.” .@TwitterSupport any chance...
Spared.... for now: Don Lemon and Jim Acosta are 'expected to stay' at CNN despite network turning its back on woke anti-Trump agenda as fired Brian Stelter airs his final show
CNN journalists Don Lemon and Jim Acosta are expected to stay at the network - for now - despite the recent decision to move away from opinion broadcasting and return to its 'more centrist' reporting roots. The decision to spare Lemon and Acosta was revealed to TheWrap by an individual...
The Internet Has Gone Mad: TikTok 'Time Traveller' Claims To Know Exact Date The Queen Will Die
Say what? While the world wide web is filled with bizarre claims, this one may just take the cake.The other day, a TikTok user who goes by the username @timetraveler_2082 claimed they're from the future, and they're using the social media app to share what allegedly happens in years to come."I am a real time traveller," the text in the video states before claiming that "in 2023, Big Ben collapses due to an unexpected earthquake." Their next anecdote is that the long-awaited seventh installment of the Grand Theft Auto video games will be released in 2030.The TikTokker then alleges that...
