MEN'S GOLF BEATS AMHERST IN HEAD TO HEAD MATCH

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Monday's high school action on the SouthCoast. Freshman Illiam Santiago’s first varsity hit was a big one as it drove in the winning run in the ninth inning to lift the Bears past the Bulldogs in South Coast Conference action. Jase Samagaio got the win — his second of the season — as he pitched four innings of relief, allowing three hits with six strikeouts. Cam Cabral started for Voc-Tech and went five innings, allowing three hits with six strikeouts. Lucas Mello went seven innings for ORR, allowing three hits with four walks while striking out 10. He had a no-hitter through 5 ⅓ innings. Bates took the loss in relief. Noah Borgiorno, Ethan McElroy, Mello, Damon Smead and Bates each had a hit for ORR. The Bears (2-3, 1-1 SCC) visit Dartmouth at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at UMass Dartmouth. The Bulldogs (2-3, 1-1 SCC) visit Dennis-Yarmouth on Wednesday.

DARTMOUTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO