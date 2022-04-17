ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, MA

MEN'S GOLF BEATS AMHERST IN HEAD TO HEAD MATCH

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLIAMSTOWN, MASS - The Williams College Men's Golf team battled wild conditions on Sunday on their way to a win against the Amherst College Mammoths. The Sunday match was a one day event held at Taconic Golf Club. The Ephs shot a team score of 314 (+30) for the day, with...

#Golf Course#Taconic Golf Club#Amherst College#Match Play#Williams College#Ephs
