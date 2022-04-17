ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poppe Clinches Win over Temple on Senior Day

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTULSA, Okla. ― Lone Tulsa senior Shura Poppe, who came into the day with 122 career wins, clinched Tulsa's 12th home win of the season on senior day, 6-1 over Temple. The Hurricane have now beat four conference opponents and improve to 15-7 this season heading into the American Athletic Conference...

