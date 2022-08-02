How to watch Better Call Saul season 6: series returns with Part 2, air dates

Better Call Saul season 6 – Bob Odenkirk's final outing as rogue lawyer Jimmy McGill – is back for Part 2 after its mid-season break. There are six episodes to enjoy before the curtain comes down on our favourite New Mexico wheeler dealer. Part 2 is now available to watch with Episode 11 Breaking Bad out this week. Better Call Saul is on Netflix in the UK and elsewhere, and AMC in the US. Away from home? Make sure you know how to watch Better Call Saul season 6 on Netflix from anywhere with a VPN .

What can we expect from Better Call Saul season 6 ? Well, the big news is that Bryan Cranston (Walter White) and Aaron Paul (Jessie) have now given their guest star appearances in Episode 11 in their iconic roles alongside Bob Odenkirk.

Season 6 follows familiar faces "from the cartel to the courthouse". Rhea Seehorn returns as attorney Kim Wexler and Jonathan Banks is back as grandfather/assassin Mike Ehrmantraut. The cat and mouse game continues between Michael Mando's Nacho Varga, Tony Dalton's Lalo Salamanca and Giancarlo Esposito’s Gus Fring aka the head of the Los Pollos Hermanos deep fried dynasty.

Better Call Saul is one of the best TV shows on Netflix, and rated 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. Season 6 is made even more special by the fact that Bob Odenkirk survived a heart attack on set before recovering to wrap up filming.

The first seven episodes of Better Call Saul season 6 are available now on Netflix in the UK now. Episode 11 ( Breaking Bad ) is available this this week. Make sure you know how to watch Netflix UK from where you are with a VPN .

Watch Better Call Saul season 6 on Netflix

In the UK, new episodes of Better Call Saul season 6 land every Tuesday. Episode 9 ( Fun and Games ) landed on Tuesday 19th July; Episode 10 ( Nippy ) arrived on Tuesday 26th July and Episode 11 ( Breaking Bad ) is available too.

The show has returned for Part 2 after a mid-season break. The final episode airs on 15th August.

Better Call Saul seasons 1-5 are also available to watch on Netflix UK, if you need to catch up.

Outside the UK? Use the guide below to access Netflix UK from overseas, without any restrictions.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 on Netflix from abroad

You'll need to use a VPN to watch Better Call Saul season 6 on your UK Netflix account when travelling abroad. Using a reliable VPN or "Virtual Private Network" allows you to access your Netflix account from wherever you happen to be.

How to use a VPN for Better Call Saul on Netflix

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend .

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Netflix, UK nationals may wish to choose 'UK' to access their Netflix account when travelling outside the UK.

3. Then head over to Netflix on your browser or device and enjoy the Better Call Saul season 6 live stream. Easy!

Episode 8, Point and Shoot - 11th July (US), 12th July (UK)

Episode 9, Fun and Games - 18th July (US), 19th July (UK)

Episode 10, Nippy - 25th July (US), 26th July (UK)

Episode 11, Breaking Bad - 1st August (US), 2nd August (UK)

Episode 12, Water Works - 8th August (US), 9th August (UK)

Episode 13, Saul Gone - 15th August (US), 16th August (UK)

Watch Better Call Saul season 6 in the USA

In the US, Better Call Saul season 6 airs on AMC and AMC+. New episodes air every Monday. This week, it's Episode 11 ( Breaking Bad ), the first episode in Part 2 after the mid-season break.

Don't have cable? No problem. Cordcutters can watch season 6 on Sling TV, one of America's best live TV streaming services. Better yet, new users get a $10 discount – see below.

Is Better Call Saul on Netflix?

Outside the US only. UK citizens travelling abroad can access Netflix UK using a VPN . See step-by-step instructions just above.

Better Call Saul season 6 official trailer

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 13

Here's what Bob Odenkirk said about the final episode of the final season:

"I think I like it, but I was pretty wiped out when I read it in the middle of the night. I think it’s a challenging way to go, to finish the series. It’s not flashy. It’s substantial, and on some level it’s things I hoped for, for years, in this character’s brain. On the other hand, yeah, I have to read it again. But what I like about it is, it’s not cheap. It’s not easy. It doesn’t feel cartoonish. It’s pretty great, I think. It’s pretty great."

What else can I watch on Netflix?

Netflix promises "unlimited films, TV programmes and more". The world's most subscribed-to streaming service is the home of everything from hit documentaries such as Tiger King, Bad Vegan, The Tinder Swindler and Making a Murderer, to huge dramas such as Breaking Bad, Stranger Things, The Witcher, Squid Game and Better Call Saul. Take a look at all of the best TV shows to watch on Netflix .

Netflix's is also a big mover and shaker in Hollywood – it's the only place to find Oscar nominated movie The Power of The Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

In short, a Netflix subscription will keep you entertained long after you've finished binging Better Call Saul season 6.

