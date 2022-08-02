ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6: series returns with Part 2, air dates

By What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
What Hi-Fi?
 2 days ago

Better Call Saul season 6 – Bob Odenkirk's final outing as rogue lawyer Jimmy McGill – is back for Part 2 after its mid-season break. There are six episodes to enjoy before the curtain comes down on our favourite New Mexico wheeler dealer. Part 2 is now available to watch with Episode 11 Breaking Bad out this week. Better Call Saul is on Netflix in the UK and elsewhere, and AMC in the US. Away from home? Make sure you know how to watch Better Call Saul season 6 on Netflix from anywhere with a VPN .

Watch Better Call Saul season 6

Season premiere: 19th April 2022

Season finale: 15th August 2022

Global stream: Netflix

Watch Better Call Saul on Netflix from anywhere with ExpressVPN

US stream: AMC

What can we expect from Better Call Saul season 6 ? Well, the big news is that Bryan Cranston (Walter White) and Aaron Paul (Jessie) have now given their guest star appearances in Episode 11 in their iconic roles alongside Bob Odenkirk.

Season 6 follows familiar faces "from the cartel to the courthouse". Rhea Seehorn returns as attorney Kim Wexler and Jonathan Banks is back as grandfather/assassin Mike Ehrmantraut. The cat and mouse game continues between Michael Mando's Nacho Varga, Tony Dalton's Lalo Salamanca and Giancarlo Esposito’s Gus Fring aka the head of the Los Pollos Hermanos deep fried dynasty.

Better Call Saul is one of the best TV shows on Netflix, and rated 98% on Rotten Tomatoes. Season 6 is made even more special by the fact that Bob Odenkirk survived a heart attack on set before recovering to wrap up filming.

The first seven episodes of Better Call Saul season 6 are available now on Netflix in the UK now. Episode 11 ( Breaking Bad ) is available this this week. Make sure you know how to watch Netflix UK from where you are with a VPN .

Watch Better Call Saul season 6 on Netflix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RIAUg_0fC5kGX000

(Image credit: AMC / Netflix)

In the UK, new episodes of Better Call Saul season 6 land every Tuesday. Episode 9 ( Fun and Games ) landed on Tuesday 19th July; Episode 10 ( Nippy ) arrived on Tuesday 26th July and Episode 11 ( Breaking Bad ) is available too.

The show has returned for Part 2 after a mid-season break. The final episode airs on 15th August.

Better Call Saul seasons 1-5 are also available to watch on Netflix UK, if you need to catch up.

Outside the UK? Use the guide below to access Netflix UK from overseas, without any restrictions.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 on Netflix from abroad

You'll need to use a VPN to watch Better Call Saul season 6 on your UK Netflix account when travelling abroad. Using a reliable VPN or "Virtual Private Network" allows you to access your Netflix account from wherever you happen to be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bEii4_0fC5kGX000

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days
ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money back guarantee with its VPN service. You can use it to watch on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and three months free when you sign-up View Deal

How to use a VPN for Better Call Saul on Netflix

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. ExpressVPN is the one we recommend .

2. Open up the VPN app and choose the location of the service you wish to access. For Netflix, UK nationals may wish to choose 'UK' to access their Netflix account when travelling outside the UK.

3. Then head over to Netflix on your browser or device and enjoy the Better Call Saul season 6 live stream. Easy!

Better Call Saul season 6 air dates

  • Episode 8, Point and Shoot - 11th July (US), 12th July (UK)
  • Episode 9, Fun and Games - 18th July (US), 19th July (UK)
  • Episode 10, Nippy - 25th July (US), 26th July (UK)
  • Episode 11, Breaking Bad - 1st August (US), 2nd August (UK)
  • Episode 12, Water Works - 8th August (US), 9th August (UK)
  • Episode 13, Saul Gone - 15th August (US), 16th August (UK)

Watch Better Call Saul season 6 in the USA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Chh9G_0fC5kGX000

(Image credit: AMC)

In the US, Better Call Saul season 6 airs on AMC and AMC+. New episodes air every Monday. This week, it's Episode 11 ( Breaking Bad ), the first episode in Part 2 after the mid-season break.

Don't have cable? No problem. Cordcutters can watch season 6 on Sling TV, one of America's best live TV streaming services. Better yet, new users get a $10 discount – see below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eTyzR_0fC5kGX000

Sling TV 50% off – Better Call Saul season 6
Catch the Better Call Saul on AMC with with a 50 percent discount on the Sling TV Blue or Orange package for your first month. It's $35 a month thereafter should you choose to continue. No contract. Cancel at any time.

Is Better Call Saul on Netflix?

Outside the US only. UK citizens travelling abroad can access Netflix UK using a VPN . See step-by-step instructions just above.

Better Call Saul season 6 official trailer

Better Call Saul season 6 episode 13

Here's what Bob Odenkirk said about the final episode of the final season:

"I think I like it, but I was pretty wiped out when I read it in the middle of the night. I think it’s a challenging way to go, to finish the series. It’s not flashy. It’s substantial, and on some level it’s things I hoped for, for years, in this character’s brain. On the other hand, yeah, I have to read it again. But what I like about it is, it’s not cheap. It’s not easy. It doesn’t feel cartoonish. It’s pretty great, I think. It’s pretty great."

What else can I watch on Netflix?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bUP7u_0fC5kGX000

(Image credit: The power of the dog)

Netflix promises "unlimited films, TV programmes and more". The world's most subscribed-to streaming service is the home of everything from hit documentaries such as Tiger King, Bad Vegan, The Tinder Swindler and Making a Murderer, to huge dramas such as Breaking Bad, Stranger Things, The Witcher, Squid Game and Better Call Saul. Take a look at all of the best TV shows to watch on Netflix .

Netflix's is also a big mover and shaker in Hollywood – it's the only place to find Oscar nominated movie The Power of The Dog, starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

In short, a Netflix subscription will keep you entertained long after you've finished binging Better Call Saul season 6.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Better Call Saul’s Next Episode Title Has Fans Losing Their Minds

Breaking Bad is already considered classic tv, so it’s no wonder that Better Call Saul fans are ecstatic about the title of the next episode. Breaking Bad fans have been waiting for weeks, if not years, to see their favorite show cross over with Better Call Saul. With the penultimate episode of the program being titled ‘Breaking Bad,’ it seems like things are finally coming together. Now that AMC has confirmed the episode title, the return of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman seems likely.
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

Better Call Saul producer breaks down 'Breaking Bad' episode, Kim mystery

Warning: This story contains plots details from Monday night's episode of Better Call Saul, titled "Breaking Bad." Monday's episode of Better Call Saul — titled "Breaking Bad" as a wink not just to the mothership/ Krystal Ship but Breaking Bad's season 2 episode "Better Call Saul" — indeed delivered the guest stars that everyone had been waiting for since Saul co-creator Peter Gould teased their appearance before the final season began. Or, actually, since season 1 began.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mando
Person
Tony Dalton
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
Person
Bryan Cranston
Person
Rhea Seehorn
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Decider.com

‘Better Call Saul’: Here’s How Walt And Jesse Returned From ‘Breaking Bad’

It’s been six seasons in the making, but the event Breaking Bad fans have hoped for has happened. After series creator Vince Gilligan teasing their appearance, Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) have finally appeared in Better Call Saul. As with practically all elements in this show, what could have been a throwaway episode emerges as a masterclass in how to satisfyingly use guest stars in storytelling.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sling Tv#Better Call Saul#Tv Streaming#Tv Programmes#Amc#Fa
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead spinoff Isle of the Dead casts NCIS: Hawai'i star and more

The Walking Dead's Maggie and Negan spinoff has cast NCIS: Hawai'i star Mahina Napoleon among others. Speaking at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, TWD showrunner Scott M Gimple announced the new cast and explained that filming had already begun on the spinoff series. Joining Napoleon will be Damages' Željko Ivanek,...
Outsider.com

‘Better Call Saul’s Lalo Actor Tony Dalton Reveals His Favorite Scene

When the Breaking Bad series finale aired in 2013, fans of the compelling drama and its various villains and antiheroes grieved the loss. After five years inside the twisted world of Walter White, the weekly dose of his dubious deeds would be sorely missed. But Breaking Bad was no ordinary show. It was a phenomenon of epic proportions. And what does every phenomenal show need? A spinoff.
TV & VIDEOS
The Ringer

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6, Episode 11 Recap

Joanna and Ben begin the podcast by talking about their recent Cinnabon adventures and dissecting the promo art for this week’s episode. Next, they discuss the tie-ins between ‘Better Call Saul’ and the film ‘The Days of Wine and Roses’, and theorize if this series is following a similar plotline. (14:50) They then break down Gene’s emotional phone calls with Francesca and Kim and discuss the varying implications of both. (20:04) This leads to a debate about Gene/Saul/Jimmy’s morality arc and a thorough examination of the scam montage. (33:22) After the break, they take a look Walt and Jesse’s appearance, and all the scenes that connect the ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’ timelines. (52:52) Finally, they speculate on what lies ahead in the final two episodes. (1:11:25)
Deadline

‘The Driver’: Bonnie Mbuli Joins Giancarlo Esposito In AMC Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Bonnie Mbuli (Invictus) has been cast as a series regular opposite Giancarlo Esposito and Paula Malcomson in The Driver, AMC’s remake of the British drama series that is set to launch next year on AMC and AMC+. The U.S. series comes from creators Danny Brocklehurst and Sunu Gonera and showrunner Theo Travers. It stars Esposito as Vince, a taxi driver whose life is turned upside down when he agrees to chauffer the New Orleans-based Zimbabwean gangster “The Horse” (Zackary Momoh), a man notorious for exploiting undocumented immigrants at the U.S. southern ports. 2022 AMC Pilot &...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVLine

Better Call Saul Recap: Gene Just Can't Let Go — Plus, Look Who Called Saul!

Click here to read the full article. Now that Gene has a taste for crime on Better Call Saul, he wanted to taste more of it this week — and yes, we also checked back in with Saul Goodman. In fact, Monday’s episode begins with a kidnapped Saul Goodman pleading for mercy in the back of Walt and Jesse’s meth lab RV. We even hear him saying, “It wasn’t me! It was Ignacio! He’s the one!” just before the opening credits roll. But then we cut back to the black-and-white, post-Breaking Bad world, catching up with Saul’s receptionist Francesca as she...
TV SERIES
Decider.com

New Movies + Shows To Watch This Weekend: HBO Max’s ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ + More

Last weekend, it was inching toward 100 degrees in many places across the country. This weekend, it’s more like six degrees… of Kevin Bacon. The Hollywood actor returns in Showtime’s crime drama City On A Hill, and we’re just sure that if we think long enough, we can connect him to some of the stars of our other “What to Watch” picks for the weekend, including HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, and Hulu’s new movie Not Okay starring Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien. Whether you use Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, or all of the above, there are plenty more high-quality movies and shows hitting your favorite streaming platforms for you to check out (all starring actors that can surely connect to Mr. Bacon). Whether you want a new movie, or new seasons of your favorite shows, let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
MLB
Variety

How ‘Better Call Saul’ Recreated ‘Breaking Bad’s’ Most Iconic Set

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the 11th episode of “Better Call Saul” Season 6, titled “Breaking Bad.” When set decorator Ashley Marsh found out “Better Call Saul” was going to revive the iconic RV from “Breaking Bad,” she was psyched. And luckily, the original “Krystal Ship” had been kept safely stored at the Sony lot. There was only one issue: the RV was “completely gutted on the inside.” Now, “Breaking Bad” had always used two “RVs” — one fully functional vehicle for exterior and driving shots, and a separate soundstage for...
TV SERIES
TheDailyBeast

Everything You Need to Know About ‘The Sandman,’ a Series Decades in the Making

If you’ve been around the geek side of the internet for any length of time, you’ve probably heard of The Sandman. A 1988 comic series written by British fantasy writer Neil Gaiman and drawn by a rotating crew of artists, The Sandman (and its many spin-offs) is a classic of the medium: a perennial “first comic” recommendations at libraries and comics shops, the recipient of numerous awards, and a showcase for Gaiman’s love of myth, stories about stories, and perky goths.The series has also been the subject of a legendarily troubled production history, however. The last two decades are littered...
TV SERIES
What Hi-Fi?

What Hi-Fi?

30
Followers
713
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Specialising in the best of the best in all things audio, TV and home entertainment, and the source for the most trusted audio-visual reviews, if it’s not on What Hi-Fi?, it’s not worth your time.

 https://www.whathifi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy