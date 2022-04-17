On this day: Red names Bill Russell head coach; Sam Jones drafted

AP Photo/J.D. Lamontagne

On this day in Boston Celtics history, legendary coach and general manager Red Auerbach announced iconic Boston big man Bill Russell would replace him as head coach.

Earlier in the season, Auerbach revealed the 1965-66 NBA season would be his last as head coach, and after losing Game 1 of the 1966 NBA Finals, the Celtics luminary revealed Russell would succeed him. The Louisiana native would become the first Black head coach of any major professional sports team in North America — never mind just basketball — and Boston went on to win the 1966 NBA championship.

Auerbach stayed on as the team’s general manager until late in the 1980s and remained involved in team affairs until he passed away in 2006.

Sam Jones #24 of the Boston Celtics shoots a foul shot against the New York Knicks during a game played in 1967 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images

It is the date the Celtics drafted shooting guard legend Sam Jones in the 1957 NBA draft. Selected eighth, Jones had played his college ball at North Carolina Central and went on to a storied career with Boston.

The North Carolinian won 10 titles with the Celtics, trailing only Bill Russell in total number of rings and was elected to five All-Star Games between 1962 and 1968.

It is the birthday of early Boston big man Andy Duncan, who played 14 games for the Celtics in the 1950-51 NBA season.

Born in 1922, the former William and Mary player averaged 2.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.6 in his short stint with Boston.

It is also the birthday of former Celtics center Theo Ratliff, who was born on this day in 1973 in Demopolis, Alabama.

Ratliff was traded to Boston in the summer of 2006 by the Portland Trail Blazers along with Sebastian Telfair and draft assets for Dan Dickau, Randy Foye, and Raef LaFrentz.

Ratliff played two games for the Celtics due to back problems before being dealt with Ryan Gomes, Gerald Green, Al Jefferson, Telfair and draft considerations to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Kevin Garnett.

He averaged 2.5 points, 3.5 boards and 1.5 blocks per contest over that very brief run with Boston.

St. John’s Ed Searcy (34) and Bill Schaeffer flank Syracuse’s Mark Wadach (30) as all go up for a rebound taken by Kevin Cluess, in the background, during a basketball game at Syracuse on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 1973. Host Orangemen upset the ninth-ranked Redman, 80-70. AP Photo

It is the birthday of small forward Ed Searcy, another Celtics short-timer who played four games for Boston in 1975.

Searcy, who was born in 1952 in New York City, averaged 1.5 points and 0.3 assists in that stint and in the most technical sense possible, won a championship with the team — though he was long gone by the time the playoffs began.

April 17, 2010; Boston; Boston Celtics head coach Doc Rivers talks with his team during a time out in the second half against the Miami Heat in game one in the first round of the 2010 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Boston won 85-76. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

It is the anniversary of four wins since the season of the Celtics’ last NBA championship in 2007-08, the first of which being a 2010 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the first round of that season’s Eastern Conference playoffs.

Boston won 85-76 despite Kevin Garnett getting hit with a double-technical for a late altercation and subsequently being ejected.

“I am smarter than that. I have to keep my composure in a situation like that,” offered KG via the Associated Press.

April 17, 2011; Boston; Boston Celtics guard Ray Allen (20) puts up a 3-point shot to win the game against the New York Knicks in game one of the first round of the 2011 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. The Boston Celtics won 87-85. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 1 of the 2011 first-round Eastern Conference playoffs, the Celtics defeated the New York Knicks, 87-85, on a late Ray Allen 3. The former UConn star made the go-ahead bucket with 12 seconds remaining, and Boston took a 1-0 lead in the series.

“Down the stretch, we found a way to win,” Paul Pierce said courtesy of the Associated Press, “and that was because of our experience.”

April 17, 2018; Boston, Massachusetts; Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier (12) passes the ball past Milwaukee Bucks guard Jason Terry (3) during the second half in game two of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Seven years later, Boston took a 2-0 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2018 Eastern Conference playoffs behind a 30-point performance from wing Jaylen Brown in the 120-106 win.

“People have been writing us off all year. And we just keep proving people wrong. So that’s what we’re gonna do,” offered the former Cal-Berkeley standout via the Associated Press.

Teammate Terry Rozier contributed 23 points in the absence of point guard Kyrie Irving (out for the season with a knee injury), and Marcus Morris Sr. added 18 points and 5 boards off the bench.

April 17, 2019; Boston, Massachusetts; Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives while center Daniel Theis (27) sets a block on Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the second half in game two of the first round of the 2019 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

In 2019, the Celtics defeated the Indiana Pacers 99-91 in Game 2 of the first round of the 2019 Eastern Conference playoffs with a 37-point explosion from Írving.

Jayson Tatum added 26 points, and veteran forward Gordon Hayward contributed 13 points and 5 rebounds off the bench to take a two-game lead over the Pacers in the series.

