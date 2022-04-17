ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

On this day: Red names Bill Russell head coach; Sam Jones drafted

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05bP7T_0fC5gLW700
AP Photo/J.D. Lamontagne

On this day in Boston Celtics history, legendary coach and general manager Red Auerbach announced iconic Boston big man Bill Russell would replace him as head coach.

Earlier in the season, Auerbach revealed the 1965-66 NBA season would be his last as head coach, and after losing Game 1 of the 1966 NBA Finals, the Celtics luminary revealed Russell would succeed him. The Louisiana native would become the first Black head coach of any major professional sports team in North America — never mind just basketball — and Boston went on to win the 1966 NBA championship.

Auerbach stayed on as the team’s general manager until late in the 1980s and remained involved in team affairs until he passed away in 2006.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k01Cr_0fC5gLW700
Sam Jones #24 of the Boston Celtics shoots a foul shot against the New York Knicks during a game played in 1967 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images

It is the date the Celtics drafted shooting guard legend Sam Jones in the 1957 NBA draft. Selected eighth, Jones had played his college ball at North Carolina Central and went on to a storied career with Boston.

The North Carolinian won 10 titles with the Celtics, trailing only Bill Russell in total number of rings and was elected to five All-Star Games between 1962 and 1968.

It is the birthday of early Boston big man Andy Duncan, who played 14 games for the Celtics in the 1950-51 NBA season.

Born in 1922, the former William and Mary player averaged 2.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 0.6 in his short stint with Boston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hKj3S_0fC5gLW700

It is also the birthday of former Celtics center Theo Ratliff, who was born on this day in 1973 in Demopolis, Alabama.

Ratliff was traded to Boston in the summer of 2006 by the Portland Trail Blazers along with Sebastian Telfair and draft assets for Dan Dickau, Randy Foye, and Raef LaFrentz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aijjk_0fC5gLW700

Ratliff played two games for the Celtics due to back problems before being dealt with Ryan Gomes, Gerald Green, Al Jefferson, Telfair and draft considerations to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Kevin Garnett.

He averaged 2.5 points, 3.5 boards and 1.5 blocks per contest over that very brief run with Boston.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K8hqh_0fC5gLW700
St. John’s Ed Searcy (34) and Bill Schaeffer flank Syracuse’s Mark Wadach (30) as all go up for a rebound taken by Kevin Cluess, in the background, during a basketball game at Syracuse on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 1973. Host Orangemen upset the ninth-ranked Redman, 80-70. AP Photo

It is the birthday of small forward Ed Searcy, another Celtics short-timer who played four games for Boston in 1975.

Searcy, who was born in 1952 in New York City, averaged 1.5 points and 0.3 assists in that stint and in the most technical sense possible, won a championship with the team — though he was long gone by the time the playoffs began.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23J3Ro_0fC5gLW700
April 17, 2010; Boston; Boston Celtics head coach Doc Rivers talks with his team during a time out in the second half against the Miami Heat in game one in the first round of the 2010 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Boston won 85-76. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

It is the anniversary of four wins since the season of the Celtics’ last NBA championship in 2007-08, the first of which being a 2010 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the first round of that season’s Eastern Conference playoffs.

Boston won 85-76 despite Kevin Garnett getting hit with a double-technical for a late altercation and subsequently being ejected.

“I am smarter than that. I have to keep my composure in a situation like that,” offered KG via the Associated Press.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=194abb_0fC5gLW700
April 17, 2011; Boston; Boston Celtics guard Ray Allen (20) puts up a 3-point shot to win the game against the New York Knicks in game one of the first round of the 2011 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. The Boston Celtics won 87-85. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

In Game 1 of the 2011 first-round Eastern Conference playoffs, the Celtics defeated the New York Knicks, 87-85, on a late Ray Allen 3. The former UConn star made the go-ahead bucket with 12 seconds remaining, and Boston took a 1-0 lead in the series.

“Down the stretch, we found a way to win,” Paul Pierce said courtesy of the Associated Press, “and that was because of our experience.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1trbml_0fC5gLW700
April 17, 2018; Boston, Massachusetts; Boston Celtics guard Terry Rozier (12) passes the ball past Milwaukee Bucks guard Jason Terry (3) during the second half in game two of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at TD Garden. Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Seven years later, Boston took a 2-0 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the 2018 Eastern Conference playoffs behind a 30-point performance from wing Jaylen Brown in the 120-106 win.

“People have been writing us off all year. And we just keep proving people wrong. So that’s what we’re gonna do,” offered the former Cal-Berkeley standout via the Associated Press.

Teammate Terry Rozier contributed 23 points in the absence of point guard Kyrie Irving (out for the season with a knee injury), and Marcus Morris Sr. added 18 points and 5 boards off the bench.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VTRe8_0fC5gLW700
April 17, 2019; Boston, Massachusetts; Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving (11) drives while center Daniel Theis (27) sets a block on Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the second half in game two of the first round of the 2019 NBA playoffs at TD Garden. Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

In 2019, the Celtics defeated the Indiana Pacers 99-91 in Game 2 of the first round of the 2019 Eastern Conference playoffs with a 37-point explosion from Írving.

Jayson Tatum added 26 points, and veteran forward Gordon Hayward contributed 13 points and 5 rebounds off the bench to take a two-game lead over the Pacers in the series.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Kevin Durant Was Left Looking Foolish On Celtics’ Game-Winning Play

The fact that Jayson Tatum spun around Boston nemesis Kyrie Irving to score the game-winning basket Sunday surely didn’t go unnoticed by Celtics fans. But potentially lost in the Game 1 hysteria was the whereabouts of the Brooklyn Nets’ other superstar. Kevin Durant was hovering around the free-throw...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum sets unthinkable Celtics record not even Larry Bird or Bill Russell achieved

The Boston Celtics pulled off a scrappy win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, earning a 1-0 lead in their playoff-opening series matchup. The game was down to the wire and was only decided via a clutch buzzer-beater courtesy of Jayson Tatum, who nailed a fading close-ranged jumper as time expired. Tatum’s game-winner at TD Garden didn’t only seal the win for the Celtics, it also cemented his place in Boston lore, having achieved something all-time greats of the franchise, including Bill Russell, Larry Bird, and more, failed to do. It was the first time in the history of the Boston Celtics that a player has scored a game-winning buzzer-beater in the playoffs during a home game across 358 games, per Micah Adams.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Rob Gronkowski Tweet

The 2022 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and there are bound to be some players that top NFL people are just totally off the mark on. But one old tweet about future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski before he was drafted is going viral today. On...
NFL
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Red Auerbach
Person
Paul Pierce
Person
Bill Russell
Person
Marcus Morris Sr.
Person
Gerald Green
Person
Gordon Hayward
Person
Randy Foye
Person
Kevin Garnett
Person
Terry Rozier
Person
Ryan Gomes
Person
Theo Ratliff
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Sebastian Telfair
NBC Sports

Steve Nash dismisses Celtics fans' potential impact on Kyrie, Nets

BOSTON -- The majority of the 19,580 fans expected at TD Garden on Sunday will be focused on throwing Kyrie Irving off his game. Steve Nash apparently doesn't believe they'll have much success. When asked how he'll try to prevent the hostile Garden crowd from dictating Game 1 of the...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

WATCH: Patriots well-represented courtside at TD Garden for Celtics-Nets

Support among the Boston area's professional sports franchises runs deep. As the Boston Celtics opened up their postseason run against the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden on Easter Sunday, several figures from the local football team were courtside to show their support. In addition to New England Patriots owner Robert...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The North Carolinian
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Marcus Smart named NBA Defensive Player of the Year, 1st time guard has won since Gary Payton

As the Celtics soared up the defensive rankings after a slow start to the season, everyone around the organization stressed it was Marcus Smart’s impact that was the difference. The C’s boasted plenty of stalwarts on their way to the top-ranked defensive efficiency in the league, and those same contributors all said Smart was the most important piece of Boston’s defense.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

OKC Thunder quotes: Biggest takeaways from GM Sam Presti's exit interview

Oklahoma City Thunder general manager Sam Presti met with the media on Monday to conduct his end-of-season exit interview. Presti, who speaks publicly only a few times during the year, talked about the current state of the franchise as the regular season came to a conclusion last Sunday. The Thunder are currently in the middle of a rebuild as it tries to gather a top draft pick with its fourth-best and 12th-best lottery odds in the 2022 draft lottery.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Jayson Tatum’s greatest Celtics playoff games ever, ranked

The Boston Celtics hosted Game 1 of their NBA Playoffs series against the Brooklyn Nets on Easter Sunday. Of the eight first-round series’ in the playoffs, the Celtics vs. Nets series is easily the most anticipated. It had everything a fan could want. You get Kevin Durant, arguably the best basketball player in the world. You get Kyrie Irving returning to Boston once again. We all know how much animosity there is between Celtics fans and Irving at this point. But you also get the emergence of rising superstar Jayson Tatum.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Doc Rivers becomes fifth coach to win 100 playoff games, passes Red Auerbach on all-time leader board

Doc Rivers won his first championship coaching the Boston Celtics. That is where he really made his name as a coach and the team he will forever be associated with. It's therefore fitting that on Monday when he won his 100 playoff game as a head coach, Rivers also passed Celtics legend, Red Auerbach, on the all-time playoff coaching wins leaderboard. Auerbach, despite winning nine championships as a head coach, only won 99 playoff games because the league was smaller and had a shorter postseason.
BOSTON, MA
West Hawaii Today

Curry returns in Golden State’s Game 1 victory over Denver

SAN FRANCISCO — Coach Steve Kerr suddenly faces a playoff conundrum: start Stephen Curry again for Game 2 of the playoffs for Golden State and move Jordan Poole back to the bench or stick with what worked so well in the opener and be extra cautious with Curry. ‘Yeah,...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

98K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy