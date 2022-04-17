ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Winner's bag: RBC Heritage champion Jordan Spieth

By Golf Channel Digital
Golf Channel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Spieth won for the first time since the 2021 Valero Texas Open at the RBC Heritage. Here are the winning...

www.golfchannel.com

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Spieth claims 2022 RBC Heritage via playoff with Patrick Cantlay for first win as a father

Even the best putters go through stretches where the hole looks small. Jordan Spieth admitted to feeling that way on Saturday. But winners know how to win, and on Sunday along the marshy shore of Calibogue Sound Spieth proved that he still knows how to find a way to close and collect the trophy, Tartan jacket and the seven-figure check that came with it (and pushed his career earnings over $50 million).
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Spieth classily keeps promise to sign autographs for fans after winning RBC Heritage playoff

Jordan Spieth’s latest win was a thrilling one, a playoff win over Patrick Cantlay at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head. That win also showed how classy the star golfer is, thanks to two videos captured by the PGA Tour: After Spieth finished his round, he went out to fans waiting for his autograph and told them he had to wait to see if he’d be involved in a playoff, so he promised he’d come back, even if he won or not.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Rickie Fowler enters US Open Monday qualifier following RBC Heritage missed cut

Rickie Fowler has entered a Monday qualifier for the US Open to be held at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club & Wedgewood Golf and Country Club in Ohio. Fowler also entered a Monday qualifier to get into the 2021 US Open as well, but he missed out on the event at Torrey Pines for the first time since 2010.
GOLF
The Spun

Jack Nicklaus Has Message For Jordan Spieth, Wife

On Sunday, Jordan Spieth defeated Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage. It’s his 13th PGA Tour title of his career and second straight victory on Easter Sunday. What made this victory for Spieth so special was that it’s his first as a father. Once he...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Return of the Spieth

Long before the term vibe became standard in the lexicon of multiple generations, South Carolina’s low country essentially owned the rights to its essence. Imagine being the tournament that follows the first major of the year, and that major just happens to be the Masters. The week actually opens on Masters Sunday, when the band formerly known as Hootie and the Blowfish hosts the Monday After The Masters pro-am event in Myrtle Beach. On its heels comes the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, a bit farther south in the Palmetto state. Both events have a calm to their demeanor, and they allow golf fans and competitors to segue from the intensity of a Grand Slam event to a sequence of tour events. In their honor, we should call this week’s installment Tour Strolldown. Let’s take a stroll and recap the week’s professional golf.
GOLF
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

BetMGM Golf: PGA Tour Tournament Prize Money Payout List For 2022

Golf is in a good place with purses up $100 million overall from 2021 (totaling $1.5 billion in 2022) and there’s some real parity on the PGA Tour. This makes for some tough calls for golf betting each week. But at the same time, it makes for some exciting weekends with several tournaments coming down to the back nine on Sunday.
GOLF
CBS DFW

'Big D' represented in Hilton Head as Spieth wins RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Thinking he might have a chance for a playoff, Dallas' own Jordan Spieth rolled in a 10-foot birdie on the 18th hole in regulation. He made an even bigger shot at Habour Town's signature hole in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage.Spieth's 56-foot shot from a greenside bunker stopped 7 inches away and he beat Patrick Cantlay with a tap-in par Sunday on the lighthouse hole for his 13th career PGA Tour title — and second straight on Easter Sunday.Sometimes, Spieth said, there's a tournament where you feel you've played well, yet not...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
Golf Channel

Watch: Jordan Spieth makes two eagles in first five holes Sunday at RBC

Jordan Spieth’s third round at the RBC Heritage included a tough finish, but he made up for it, and then some, in the first five holes of Sunday’s final round. After a par at the first, Spieth holed out for eagle from a greenside bunker at the par-5 second to reach 10 under par.
GOLF
Golf Channel

ANWA champion Anna Davis to play L.A.-area LPGA event

Anna Davis, the 16-year-old who recently captured the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, will compete next week in her first LPGA event. Tournament organizers for the Palos Verdes Championship presented by Bank of America announced Monday that Davis has received a sponsor exemption into the new event, scheduled for April 28-May 1 at Palos Verdes Golf Club in California.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Dylan Frittelli hits ball hanging in moss, then gets penalized

Dylan Frittelli thought he had made the par of his life. As it turns out, it ended up being the double bogey of his life. Frittelli found himself in a spot of bother after yanking his tee shot left on the par-4 sixth hole Sunday at the RBC Heritage. Shockingly, his tee ball came to "rest" in some hanging moss, about 6 feet above the ground.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Penske Moving Day

Harold Varner III was the best player in the RBC Heritage field on moving day, shooting an 8-under 63 to take a one-shot lead entering the final round. Rich Lerner, Brandel Chamblee and Justin Leonard highlight Matt Wolff and Jon Rahm as two names to keep your eye on over the weekend at Torrey Pines.
GOLF
Golf.com

Spotted on Tour: Jordan Spieth (!) and his tournament-saving wedges

Welcome to Spotted on Tour, where we’ll highlight buzzy apparel, gear, gadgets and more that caught our eye over the weekend. Better yet, we’ll help you get your hands on your own. Forgive us for the hyperbole, but Jordan Spieth returning from the dead twice on Easter Sunday...
GOLF

