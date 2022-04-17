ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilton Head Island, SC

RBC Heritage payout: What Jordan Spieth earned and a seven-way tie for third paid

By Golf Channel Digital
Golf Channel
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Spieth earned his 13th career PGA Tour title on Sunday...

www.golfchannel.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jordan Spieth claims 2022 RBC Heritage via playoff with Patrick Cantlay for first win as a father

Even the best putters go through stretches where the hole looks small. Jordan Spieth admitted to feeling that way on Saturday. But winners know how to win, and on Sunday along the marshy shore of Calibogue Sound Spieth proved that he still knows how to find a way to close and collect the trophy, Tartan jacket and the seven-figure check that came with it (and pushed his career earnings over $50 million).
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Rickie Fowler enters US Open Monday qualifier following RBC Heritage missed cut

Rickie Fowler has entered a Monday qualifier for the US Open to be held at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club & Wedgewood Golf and Country Club in Ohio. Fowler also entered a Monday qualifier to get into the 2021 US Open as well, but he missed out on the event at Torrey Pines for the first time since 2010.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hilton Head Island, SC
Sports
City
Hilton Head Island, SC
State
South Carolina State
Golf.com

WATCH: Jordan Spieth thrills young fans moments after RBC Heritage win

Jordan Spieth is one of the most popular players on the PGA Tour, and after his final round at the RBC Heritage, he had a hoard of young fans waiting for the chance to snag some facetime with him. However, sitting in the clubhouse with a 13-under total, Spieth had...
GOLF
Reuters

Spieth in shock after missing another tiny putt

April 16 (Reuters) - Two weeks after missing a two-foot putt by being overly casual, Jordan Spieth had an even more astonishing faux pas from a shorter distance at RBC Heritage tournament in South Carolina on Saturday. Spieth this time missed from a distance officially measured at only 18 inches,...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
Golf Channel

OWGR update: Jordan Spieth back inside top 10 after RBC Heritage win

Jordan Spieth has returned to the top 10 of the Official World Golf Ranking after his win Sunday at Harbour Town. The 13-time PGA Tour winner, who has spent 26 weeks at No. 1 in his career, was last inside the top 10 in the world rankings for one week last October. Before that, he hadn't been ranked in the top 10 since after the 2018 BMW Championship.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Spieth
FanSided

RBC Heritage purse: Payout by player, finishing position

It may not compare to The Masters but the RBC Heritage purse still has a nice chunk of change for the winner and those finishing near the top of the leaderboard. RBC Heritage purse and payout by player and finishing position. The golf season really began last weekend with The...
GOLF
The Spun

Jack Nicklaus Has Message For Jordan Spieth, Wife

On Sunday, Jordan Spieth defeated Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the RBC Heritage. It’s his 13th PGA Tour title of his career and second straight victory on Easter Sunday. What made this victory for Spieth so special was that it’s his first as a father. Once he...
GOLF
Golf.com

Jordan Spieth bounces back from putt hiccup, rallies to win RBC Heritage￼

On the first hole of a playoff on Sunday at the RBC Heritage, after hitting into the front greenside bunker on 18 at Harbour Town Golf Links, Jordan Spieth blasted out to 7 inches — and you became a bit uneasy. A day earlier on 18, Spieth missed from 11 feet. Then from 11 inches. And that followed a similar whiff at the Texas Open, just two weeks earlier.
GOLF
GolfWRX

Tour Rundown: Return of the Spieth

Long before the term vibe became standard in the lexicon of multiple generations, South Carolina’s low country essentially owned the rights to its essence. Imagine being the tournament that follows the first major of the year, and that major just happens to be the Masters. The week actually opens on Masters Sunday, when the band formerly known as Hootie and the Blowfish hosts the Monday After The Masters pro-am event in Myrtle Beach. On its heels comes the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island, a bit farther south in the Palmetto state. Both events have a calm to their demeanor, and they allow golf fans and competitors to segue from the intensity of a Grand Slam event to a sequence of tour events. In their honor, we should call this week’s installment Tour Strolldown. Let’s take a stroll and recap the week’s professional golf.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbc Heritage#Pga Tour#The Rbc Heritage
Pro Golf Weekly

Jordan Spieth Drives Titleist to Victory at the 2022 RBC Heritage

On Sunday at Harbour Town Golf Links, Jordan Spieth produced a 5-under par 66 and then beat Patrick Cantlay on the first playoff hole to claim victory at the RBC Heritage. Spieth’s final day at the iconic Pete Dye design included two eagles and three birdies against just two bogeys en route to a four-day total of 13-under par.
GOLF
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

BetMGM Golf: PGA Tour Tournament Prize Money Payout List For 2022

Golf is in a good place with purses up $100 million overall from 2021 (totaling $1.5 billion in 2022) and there’s some real parity on the PGA Tour. This makes for some tough calls for golf betting each week. But at the same time, it makes for some exciting weekends with several tournaments coming down to the back nine on Sunday.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Channel

Watch: Jordan Spieth makes two eagles in first five holes Sunday at RBC

Jordan Spieth’s third round at the RBC Heritage included a tough finish, but he made up for it, and then some, in the first five holes of Sunday’s final round. After a par at the first, Spieth holed out for eagle from a greenside bunker at the par-5 second to reach 10 under par.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Dylan Frittelli hits ball hanging in moss, then gets penalized

Dylan Frittelli thought he had made the par of his life. As it turns out, it ended up being the double bogey of his life. Frittelli found himself in a spot of bother after yanking his tee shot left on the par-4 sixth hole Sunday at the RBC Heritage. Shockingly, his tee ball came to "rest" in some hanging moss, about 6 feet above the ground.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy