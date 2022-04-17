Manufacturing Getting Support in the Domestic Tech Sector

Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a $10 million grant to “increase semiconductor and advanced technology manufacturing.”

Supporters of the governor’s announcement said this support will help the U.S. battle China in the global tech race.

Combined with President Joe Biden’s $52 billion plan for increasing domestic chip research and manufacturing, DeSantis’ proposal shows a bipartisan urgency for bolstering the core technologies that give America its competitive edge.

China has been on a mission to be the global tech leader. To accomplish this, President Xi knows he needs to erode America’s tech edge by acquiring core technologies and increasing its capacity for innovation in areas such as semiconductor and chip manufacturing.

What’s even more concerning is the increased cooperation between Russia and China as they work together to improve their microchip, tech hardware and economic ties.

Tech manufacturers say America cannot afford to lose this battle and Washington knows this.

Last month, the U.S. Senate passed the United States Innovation and Competition Act (USICA) with bipartisan support. To increase our competitiveness in the face of a rising China, USICA will bolster American manufacturing and the development of critical technologies.

These technologies, such as microchips, are essential in nearly every aspect of American life. While the U.S. invented the microchip, most chip production is now overseas. In fact, the U.S. share of global manufacturing capacity declined from 37 percent in 1990 to just 12 percent today, and nearly 80 percent of chip fabrication is from Asia.

To maintain a competitive edge in this high-stake battle with China, Washington must protect our tech sector, not hamstring American innovators. Investments in our tech sector must continue to be made as we cannot depend on China for critical technologies, such as microchips and semiconductors, especially regarding our national and cybersecurity.

This is not unfamiliar territory. American manufacturing once led the world, but the passage of various bills forfeited our manufacturing leadership over to China.

Florida leaders have a proven record of supporting American businesses and standing up against China to help ensure America has the competitive edge.