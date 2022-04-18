Trib HSSN Baseball Team of the Week for April 17, 2022

The early part of the 2022 Chartiers Valley baseball schedule has played out like spending the day at a great amusement park. An occasional bump in the road, but one thrill ride after another that leaves you on top of the world and wanting more as you leave the park.

The Colts are out of the gates and running hard, tied for second place with Shaler in the tough Section 3-5A.

“We struggled with our approach early in the season,” Chartiers Valley coach Curt Cairns said. “We took a tough loss on a Saturday at West Mifflin. We came in on a Sunday and hit for two and a half hours with a singular approach to prepare for Game 1 against Shaler. The next day, we executed and found a way to get a win against a real good team. That win gave us confidence that we could handle big arms in our section.

A split with one of last season’s section tri-champs gave Chartiers Valley some momentum heading into last week.

However, when the Colts’ section games were postponed Monday and Tuesday because of inclement weather, the weekly section series became a one-day doubleheader against North Hills.

“The kids were excited to get back out on the field in any capacity possible,” Cairns said. “They were fired up to play one and even more fired up to play two.”

In the first game, trailing 1-0, the Colts tied the score with a run in the fourth inning then won it on a walk-off hit in the bottom of the eighth.

“Andrew Evans was the difference-maker in Game 1,” Cairns said. “He went 7 2/3 innings and allowed three hits. Brendan Cruz walking it off with a two-out double was pretty impressive, too.”

The second game was just as tight, with Chartiers Valley again falling behind early, rallying and winning in its final at bat.

The “host” Indians scored two runs in the first and added another in the fourth before the Colts came back with three runs in the fifth inning to tie the score. CV then scored in the seventh to secure the sweep, 4-3.

“Our approach at the plate had been spotty all day,” Cairns said. “We finally were able to string together some opposite-field hits and a couple stolen bases.”

Kacey Threats’ sacrifice fly in the seventh chased home the winning run. Threats was 2 for 2 in Game 2 with two RBIs.

“He (Threats) had some fantastic at-bats in that second game,” Cairns said.

In 15 innings against North Hills, Chartiers Valley pitching allowed only four runs, a big part of why the Colts escaped with two victories.

“Our pitching has been solid so far,” Cairns said. “They were fantastic on Wednesday. Evans, Ashton Bogdon, Ryan Bioni and Cruz were around the zone all day. They kept guys off balance and were complementary in their change of pace.”

Through the early part of the season, Cairns has leaned on many players, something he will continue to do as the season heads into May.

“This year has been a team effort. I know that sounds cliché, but we have used every single guy in the dugout in our wins this year. These guys are grinders.”

The Colts hit the midway point of section play Tuesday and Wednesday with their sectional series is against first- place West Allegheny.

“This section is as tough as I have seen,” Cairns said. “The quality of arms is unlike anything I have seen in any section we have ever been in. That makes every game a tight one. We have to continue to grow as a pitching staff, and we have to execute when we get shots. So far, we have done that.”

