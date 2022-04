Have you ever had one of those days when you feel like you have been beaten up emotionally? You wish you could find a place to rest and tend to your mental state. I found myself feeling this way yesterday, and I thought about what it is like in martial arts when you cannot take any more punishment and you have the option to tap your opponent or the ground to signal you want to stop because you have had enough. Sometimes, we need to do the same thing in life for our mental health. We need to step back out of the daily interactions and reflect on them. We need some time to heal mentally.

