SAINT CLOUD STATE UNIVERSITY HUSKIES BASEBALL RECAP. The Huskies traveled to Sioux Falls, SD to play on the turf against their NSIC rivals Southwest Mn. State Mustangs. They were scheduled to play at Joe Faber, but the weather prevented that from happening. The took all three games, they now have a 23-10 record and 15-4 in the NSIC.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO