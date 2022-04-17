ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Trout exits after HBP; Angels top Rangers 8-3 to take three out of four in Arlington

By Dean Fioresi
CBS LA
CBS LA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m1ZHq_0fC5I9eI00

A third-straight victory over the Texas Rangers was overshadowed Sunday afternoon for the Los Angeles Angels, when star player Mike Trout was forced to exit the game after being hit in the hand by a pitch in the fifth inning.

Trout's Hall of Fame caliber career has been derailed by injury concerns in the past - especially after playing just 36 games in 2021 - so the incident in the fifth inning was enough to strike fear in Angels fans throughout California, but an injury report shortly after returning to the training room revealed that Trout would be considered on a day-to-day basis as he recovered.

He could be seen jumping around home plate in pain, after turning into what appeared to be an offspeed pitch from Rangers reliever Spencer Patton.

Fortunately, the X-rays were negative and Trout should return to play sooner than later, barring any setbacks.

Even without Trout for the latter half of the game, the Angels struck for four crucial insurance runs to secure their 8-3 victory and their third-straight win, taking three of four from the Rangers in front of the fans at Globe Life Park in Arlington

Reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani's speed proved to be a big difference maker in this one, starting the game beating out an infield single to shortstop coming around to score a few batters later on a passed ball, giving the Halos the early 1-0 lead.

Additionally, seven Angels players finished the matchup with one RBI, as they took advantage of a trio of Rangers errors.

The Rangers struck back in the bottom of the second when Willie Calhoun ripped a double to right field, scoring Charlie Culberson who had walked one batter earlier.

As has been the case over the last three games, the Angels answered almost instantly, grabbing three runs off of Rangers starter Martin Perez (0-2, 6.75 ERA) in the form of a Mike Trout double that scored one, a Jack Mayfield single - on which Trout scored following an error - and a Matt Duffy single, putting the Angels up for good.

Perez finished the contest going four innings, allowing five hits for four runs - three earned - with five strikeouts and three walks.

Angels starter Jose Suarez (0-1, 5.19 ERA) allowed a pair of runs in the bottom of the third inning when 2021 All-Star Adolis Garcia crushed a two-run homer 400 feet to left field.

Suarez would finish the game going 4.1 innings with three strikeouts and three walks allowed.

He was replaced by Max Mayers, who, despite pitching just 0.2 innings, earned the win after relieving Suarez in the fifth.

The Halos tacked two additional runs on in the top of the sixth on a pair of singles from Andrew Velazquez and Tyler Wade, and again in the top of the eighth on back-to-back fielder's choices from both Ohtani and Brandon Marsh, who replaced Trout after he was removed from the game.

Following Mayers' brief appearance, the Angels got two shutout innings each from Jimmy Herget (5 K's, H) and Jaime Barria (2 K's).

For the second time in three series, the Angels will face-off against the Houston Astros, in a battle between the top two teams in the AL West.

Michael Lorenzen (1-0, 1.50 ERA) will make his second start of the season for the Angels against Houston's Luis Garcia (0-0, 0.00 ERA). In their previous matchup, the Astros took two out of three in front of the Angel Stadium crowd.

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Alec Bohm back at third base for Phillies Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies will start Alec Bohm at third base for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bohm will start at third base and bat sixth against the Rockies while Johan Camargo takes a seat. Our models project Bohm, who has a $3,200 salary on FanDuel, to score 12.3 fantasy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Kuhl leads Rockies over Phillies 4-1, leaves with injury

DENVER -- — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with a tight right hip flexor and right hamstring, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 on Monday night. Kuhl (1-0) allowed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Alonso homers, sparks Mets in 5-0 win over Diamondbacks

NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso hustled around the bases to spark the pivotal rally and later hit a two-run homer that helped the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 on Sunday. Pinch-hitter J.D. Davis delivered an RBI single in a three-run sixth inning and five Mets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Arlington, TX
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Arlington, TX
Sports
State
California State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
California Sports
CBS DFW

Early returns not good for Rangers losing 1st three series

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - That record offseason spending spree by the Texas Rangers was a long-term investment. Still, they certainly expected some better early returns.After losing 102 games last season, then committing more than a half-billion dollars in free agency, the Rangers have dropped their opening three series for the first time since 2003. After consecutive five-run losses at home to the Los Angeles Angels, Texas went into its off day Monday with a 2-7 record that was the worst in the American League."Just we're not playing well," manager Chris Woodward said bluntly. "We've got to fix it. We've got...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS LA

Stevenson Ranch native Hunter Greene makes Dodger Stadium debut

Former Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High standout now Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene made his first official start at Chavez Ravine on Saturday. Greene, who was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2017 MLB Draft right out of high school, looked in full control on the mound against the Boys In Blue. The Stevenson Ranch native showed why he was a top draft pick, tossing 11 pitches that clocked out at 101.1 miles per hour or more, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com. Greene pitched five scoreless innings, striking out six Dodgers hitters before surrendering a two-run homer to Trea Turner in the bottom...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Culberson
Person
Willie Calhoun
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Jack Mayfield
Person
Spencer Patton
Person
Tyler Wade
Person
Jimmy Herget
Person
Michael Lorenzen
Person
Andrew Velazquez
Person
Mike Trout
Reuters

Shohei Ohtani's three RBIs lead Angels over Rangers

Shohei Ohtani homered, singled, scored three runs and drove in three to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 7-2 victory over the Texas Rangers Saturday night in Arlington, Texas. Ohtani, who hit 46 home runs last year, hit his first two homers of the season Friday night and followed it up with a two-run blast in the eighth inning Saturday that gave the Angels bullpen a cushion.
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos sitting on Monday for Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Chrinos is being replaced behind the plate by Anthony Bemboom versus Athletics starter Frankie Montas. In 23 plate appearances this season, Chirinos has a .167 batting average with a .514 OPS...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Phillies' Johan Camargo sitting Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Johan Camargo as a starter for Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Camargo will ride the pine for Monday's game while Alec Bohm rejoins the starters at third base and bats sixth. Camargo is projected to make 106 more plate appearances this season, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Hbp#The Texas Rangers#Trout S Hall Of Fame#Globe Life Park#Halos
numberfire.com

Max Stassi starting behind plate Monday for Angels

Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros. Stassi is starting behind the plate over Kurt Suzuki and batting sixth. numberFire’s models project Stassi for 8.9 FanDuel points on Monday, and he has a $2,800...
ANAHEIM, CA
FOX Sports

Mariners host the Rangers to open 3-game series

LINE: Mariners -149, Rangers +126; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners begin a three-game series at home against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday. Seattle had a 90-72 record overall and a 46-35 record at home last season. The Mariners slugged .385 as a team last season with 2.7 extra base hits per game.
SEATTLE, WA
Panhandle Post

Rockies beat Phillies ace Nola 4-1 to open series

DENVER (AP) — Chad Kuhl pitched six scoreless innings during his home debut with the Rockies before leaving with a tight right hip flexor and right hamstring, and Charlie Blackmon hit a go-ahead home run to lead Colorado over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1. Kuhl allowed a pair of singles, struck out four and walked one, throwing 42 of 68 pitches for strikes. He went to the mound to warm up for the seventh but didn’t start the inning. Alex Colome allowed a two-out walk in a hitless ninth for his first Rockies save.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
CBS LA

Ohtani homers again, Syndergaard throws six innings as Halos top Rangers, 7-2

After a "slow start" to the 2022 season, it appears that 2021 MVP Shohei Ohtani has indeed found his way at the plate, crushing his third homer in the last two games. He finished the game with two hits, three RBIs and three runs scored as the Angels cruised to a 7-2 victory over Texas Saturday afternoon. Ohtani drove in the first run of the game in the third inning, on a fielder's choice, which scored the recently called-up Andrew Velasquez from third after he started the inning by drawing a walk off of Rangers starter Taylor Hearn.He would later come in...
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS LA

Dodgers complete four-game sweep of Reds with 9-1 win

The newest Los Angeles Dodgers showed out Sunday afternoon, as they completed a four-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds on the back of six shutout innings from starter Andrew Heaney and a trio of RBIs from Freddie Freeman. Heaney (1-0, 0.00 ERA) finished going six strong, walking three batters and allowing just one hit as he struck out 11 Reds, earning his first win in Dodger blue. In two starts he still has yet to allow a run this season.The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning when the Dodgers struck for seven runs against Cincinnati starter Tyler...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
107K+
Followers
21K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy