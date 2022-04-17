ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say shots fired at a house party in Pittsburgh left two minors dead and at least eight more people...

The Independent

At least five shooters involved in gang gunfight in Sacramento massacre that killed six, police say

Police have said evidence suggests that there were at least five shooters involved in a gang gunfight during the massacre in Sacramento, California that led to the deaths of six people as well as 12 injuries. Law enforcement said on Tuesday that Sunday’s violence was likely a fight between rival gangs using automatic and semi-automatic weapons with bystanders getting caught in between, the Los Angeles Times reported. Police have said that a man drove down 10th street in the central parts of the California capital as people were leaving clubs and bars and fired a large number of bullets....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police: Three dead in shooting at Georgia gun range

Authorities say three people are dead after a robbery at a gun range in Georgia.The Grantville Police Department said via Facebook that the robbery occurred Friday evening. When officers arrived at the scene around 8 p.m., they discovered the owner of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting had been killed, along with his wife and grandson.Some 40 weapons and a video camera were taken. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was also called in due to the amount of weapons taken. The shooting range is in rural Coweta County, about 50 miles (about 80 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.Police are looking for witnesses and have not announced any arrests. Read More Ukraine news live: 39 killed in Kramatorsk station attackWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict simply explained
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

S. Carolina officer didn't see a gun before fatal shooting

A small town police officer in South Carolina charged in the fatal on-duty shooting of a man after a five-minute car chase repeatedly told investigators and her boss the man had something in his hand, but she did not know what it was, according to dashboard camera footage. The camera...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Centre Daily

15-year-old getting water from car is killed by stray bullets, Pennsylvania cops say

A 15-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the head while grabbing a case of water from his father’s car, according to Philadelphia police and media reports. Police say the shooting occurred around 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, in a residential area of the city’s northeast side. Police found the 15-year-old boy, identified as Sean Toomey, suffering from “gunshot wounds to the head,” according to a news release.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KTLA

3 mass shootings leave 2 dead during Easter weekend violence

Authorities in South Carolina are investigating a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday that wounded at least nine people. It was the second mass shooting in the state and the third in the nation during the Easter holiday weekend. The shootings in South Carolina and one in Pittsburgh, in which two minors were killed early Sunday, also left […]
COLUMBIA, SC
CBS Chicago

Man killed, woman wounded, gunman dead of self-inflicted wound in shooting at Burr Ridge

BURR RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A man was killed, a woman was injured, and a suspect died of a self-inflicted wound in a shooting incident in a Burr Ridge office complex Tuesday afternoon.The shooting happened at the Meadowbrook Office Park on Frontage Road along the east side of Kingery Highway, or Route 83, a short distance south of Interstate 55.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported, police are now officially calling the incident a workplace shooting.One man was shot and killed, and one woman was shot and taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove in an unknown condition.All three...
BURR RIDGE, IL
WNCT

NC police: 3 dead, 2 wounded in hotel parking lot shootings

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others wounded following reported shootings in the parking lot of a North Carolina hotel, police said. Nexstar’s WNCN reports Fayetteville officers responding shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday arrived at the parking lot of the Baymont Ramada and found four people who had been shot, according […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
CBS Chicago

2 killed, 14 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least two people were killed and 14 others were injured in weekend shootings across Chicago as of Sunday. Three of the victims were under the age of 18.  A 22-year-old man was shot during an argument in South Austin Friday evening, according to police.Around 8:38 p.m., the victim was involved in an argument with an unknown man on the 5600 block of West Madison. The offender then produced a handgun and fired shots, striking the victim in the right arm, police said. The victim walked into the 15th District where he was given aid and CFD...
CHICAGO, IL

