LAKE CHARLES, La. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU (28-16, 8-7 SEC) took down McNeese State (26-17, 10-2 SLC) 7-1 from Joe Miller Field at Cowgirl Diamond in Lake Charles. The Tigers were led offensively by Taylor Pleasants who was 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBI and two home runs including a three-run shot in the top of the fifth inning. Shelbi Sunseri, Georgia Clark and Ali Newland each had an RBI in the win.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO