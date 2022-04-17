ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Easter eggstravaganza at Electric City Aquarium

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Electric City Aquarium and Reptile Den held a different kind of Easter egg hunt, Sunday.

For the ‘Easter Eggstravaganza,’ the aquarium hid numbered eggs in all of the exhibits and the kids looked for eggs in each exhibit and wrote down all of the eggs they found.

Aquarium officials say this kind of event is good to get kids involved with learning more about animals while having fun. And kids who participated enjoyed hunting for eggs while looking at all the exhibits.

“It really allows us to not only have an educational experience with them but also a fun experience that makes them want to come back and learn more about the animals,” said Sarah Hayden, reptile & small mammal keeper.

“We couldn’t find six, we only found one in where that place was, in that spot, and then we couldn’t find the other one,” explained Louie Ditomo, Easter egg scavenger hunt participant.

Those who found all of the eggs got a prize from the gift shop.

