Game 3: No. 1 Tennessee-Alabama postgame social media buzz

 2 days ago
No. 1 Tennessee (33-3, 14-1 SEC) defeated Alabama (24-13, 8-7 SEC), 15-4, Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Tennessee’s game No. 3 victory claimed a series win against Alabama. The Vols have a five-game lead in the SEC East division.

Tennessee lost to the Crimson Tide, 6-3, in game No. 1 Friday.

The Vols defeated Alabama, 9-3, Saturday in game No. 2.

During Saturday’s game No. 2, umpire Jeffrey Macias ejected Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello and pitching coach Frank Anderson.

Vitello was suspended for Sunday’s game No. 3 and will miss the Vols’ next three contests. Anderson was suspended for Sunday’s game only.

Below is postgame social media buzz following Tennessee’s win against Alabama Sunday.

SEC baseball records and standings following April 17 contests

