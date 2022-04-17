ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEC releases statement on Tony Vitello, Frank Anderson ejections

By Dan Harralson
 2 days ago
No. 1 Tennessee (33-3, 14-1 SEC) defeated Alabama (24-13, 8-7 SEC), 15-4, Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Tennessee’s game No. 3 victory claimed a series win against Alabama. The Vols have a five-game lead in the SEC East division.

During Saturday’s game No. 2, third base umpire Jeffrey Macias ejected Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello and pitching coach Frank Anderson.

Vitello has been suspended four games, including Sunday’s series finale against Alabama. Anderson served his one-game suspension Sunday.

The Southeastern Conference released a statement to Vols Wire on Tennessee’s ejections.

Penalties related to ejections are governed by the NCAA. By procedure, umpires file a post-game report to the NCAA and the NCAA then provides a report (generally the following morning) to the conference office to confirm any related penalties associated with the ejection, at which time any penalties are communicated to the school.

Biden'sDumberThanDog$h!T
1d ago

As an Alum and Lifelong Tennessee Fan, if the University doesn’t file a grievance report against Macias for his performance Saturday night, then they will continue to get what they deserve from this hack. He evidently had some ax to grind with Vitello. He burned Tennessee in Omaha last Spring at the CWS. At the very least, he shouldn’t be allowed to call Tennessee games. You’re going to get bad officiating, that’s a given. But prejudicial officiating is totally different.

