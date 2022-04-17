ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyler Kasper announces college destination

By Dan Harralson
 2 days ago
2023 wide receiver prospect Kyler Kasper announced his college destination Sunday.

Kasper has committed to Oregon.

The 6-foot-5, 195-pound Kasper is from Williams Field High School in Gilbert, Arizona.

The Vols offered Kasper Aug. 18, 2021. He visited Tennessee April 8.

Kasper is son of Kevin Kasper who played wide receiver at Iowa from 1997-2000. He was selected by Denver in the sixth round of the 2001 NFL draft.

Tennessee has seven commitments for its 2023 recruiting class: Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Jr, tight end Ethan Davis, offensive lineman Ayden Bussell, defensive lineman Trevor Duncan, safety Jack Luttrell, edge rusher Nathan Robinson and wide receiver Nate Spillman.

