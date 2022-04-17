ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

Easter gatherings return even as Covid remains a concern

NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrowds celebrate Easter Sunday with Pope Francis for the first time in 3 years. Along with...

www.nbcnews.com

Q 105.7

LOOK! Did Jesus Appear at Capital Region Church Over Easter?

Easter is the time Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. One church in particular may have had a divine visit, or at least a sign from above. When Father Stepanos Doudoukjian walked in to the St. Peter Armenian Church in Watervliet prior to Easter services on Sunday morning, he saw what he believes to be an apparition of the almighty himself.
WATERVLIET, NY
Carla Paton

Easter and Passover: What's the connection?

Easter and Passover are undoubtedly two of the most significant holidays in the Christian and Jewish faiths. But many people don't know that there is a connection between these two holidays. In this article, we will explore the relations between Easter and Passover and discuss how they are associated and how they are different.
The Atlantic

Is ‘Passover’ Actually a Mistranslation?

This is a free edition of Deep Shtetl, a newsletter about politics, culture, and religion. Sign up to receive future free editions here. But to gain access to the full newsletter, including all paid content, subscribe to The Atlantic. A few years ago, I learned that I’d been misled about...
RELIGION
americanmilitarynews.com

President Biden releases Easter message – here it is

President Joe Biden released a statement on Sunday in recognition of Easter. Jill and I join fellow Christians around the world in celebrating Easter Sunday — a day of joy and hope, of renewal and rebirth. Once again, Holy Week has taken us on a journey from sorrow to...
AL.com

Why is it called ‘Good Friday’ if Jesus died?

Millions of Christians worldwide today are observing one of the most somber moments of their faith. Good Friday commemorates the suffering, crucifixion and death of Jesus of Nazareth more than 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem. At first glance, Good Friday seems like the ultimate misnomer. If Jesus suffered and died...
AL.com

Did Jesus ‘Descend into Hell’ after his death?

After Jesus was crucified, did he “Descend into Hell,” as millions of Christians recite during weekly church services in The Apostles’ Creed?. Nearly 2,000 years of Christian tradition and a scriptural reference in 1 Peter 3:19-20 make the case:. “After being made alive, he went and made...
Shropshire Star

Choirboy’s hidden note found in church pew 125 years on

The message from 13-year-old William Elliott was discovered during restoration work in Sunderland. A hidden message from an orphanage choirboy pleading not to be forgotten has been found after it lay undisturbed in a church pew for 125 years. The letter by 13-year-old William Elliott was written on August 11...
TheWrap

Bill Maher Says Everyone in the Bible Has Slaves, Asks: ‘Should We Cancel God?’

“Bill Maher: #Adulting,” the comedian’s latest special for HBO, pretty much wades through the same polluted waters he does on his late-night Friday show “Real Time” – trash talking Democrats while also condemning Republicans, picking on chubby people, insisting masks are useless during a pandemic and, this should come as no surprise to his loyal fans, finding a reason to not believe in God. And of course making some jokes he’s made several times before.
Andrei Tapalaga

Ancient "Curse Tablet" Shows the Earliest Hebrew Name of God

Cursed Tabled the size of a post stampRNS Press Release Distribution Service. Archeologists are in the look for the missing pieces of the puzzle that have crafted our society. Today, an artifact from ancient history the size of a puzzle piece had been found. The Associates for Biblical Research (ABR) announced the discovery of a formulaic curse recovered on a small, folded lead tablet. The tablet that is allegedly cursed is inscribed with ancient letters in an early form of Hebrew.
Shropshire Star

‘Fragment from crucifixion of Jesus’ to go on display in York

The relic has been authenticated over the centuries during its journey from Jerusalem to York. New research has revealed how a True Cross relic, said to be a fragment from the crucifixion of Jesus, came to be in a convent in Northern England. An ornate reliquary case of silver gilt,...
WSPA 7News

For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship

BOSTON (AP) — For many U.S. Christians, this weekend marks the first time since 2019 that they will gather in person on Easter Sunday, a welcome chance to celebrate one of the year’s holiest days side by side with fellow congregants. The pandemic erupted in the country in March 2020, just ahead of Easter, forcing […]
News 8 WROC

Why is Easter never on the same Sunday?

(NEXSTAR) – Have you ever noticed that Easter never seems to fall on the same day? Christmas is always Dec. 25, Independence Day is always July 4, Mother’s Day is the second Sunday of May. But you’ll always have to check the calendar for Easter. Why? If you aren’t familiar, Easter is a Christian festivity […]
Fox News

The hope of Easter eclipses the darkness of Ukraine

The aesthetics of Easter are bright. We dress up in pastel-colored clothing, we search for shiny eggs full of candy, and we take pictures with life-size bunnies. But it all feels a bit trite this year, when we compare this lighthearted fun with the grim reality of what is unfolding in Ukraine. The streets there are full of innocent corpses, shot down, blown up, or tortured by Russian soldiers. Our typical Easter festivities seem trite at a time like this.
The Independent

Christian faithful mark Easter in Jerusalem

Christian worshipers gathered in Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Seplucher, the traditional site of Jesus's crucifixion, burial and resurrection, on Sunday to observe the Easter holiday. Thousands of people participated in mass at the church in the historic Old City, home to holy sites to the three monotheistic faiths. Tens of thousands have come to Jerusalem for the holidays now that most coronavirus restrictions have been lifted. Sunday is Easter in the Western Christian calendar, and is Palm Sunday for Eastern Orthodox Christians. This year the holiday coincides with the Jewish holiday of Passover and the Muslim holy month of Ramadan for the first time in over three decades. Elsewhere in the Old City, Palestinian protesters clashed with police at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound after officers closed the flashpoint shrine, known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary, to allow Jewish visitors.
