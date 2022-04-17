Blizzard grabs first win after Hail Mary, overtime thriller

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It took a furious fourth quarter comeback and the most thrilling play of the season, but the Green Bay Blizzard finally grabbed its first win at the Resch Center Saturday night.

The Blizzard, trailing by two scores late, found the end zone twice in the final minute to force overtime and eventually came away with the 38-31 win over Massachusetts.

Jack Sheehan threw a desperation heave the length of the field as time expired, and Dez Stewart came up with the Hail Mary catch to tie the game at 31 and send the game to overtime.

Sheehan then delivered on the first possession of the extra period, plunging in on a QB sneak for the go-ahead touchdown. The Green Bay defense forced a turnover on downs to seal the win, and the celebration ensued.

The Blizzard is back in action at the Resch Center next Sunday, April 24th, against Las Vegas.

