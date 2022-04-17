ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Blizzard grabs first win after Hail Mary, overtime thriller

By Matt Reynoldson
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FWjPX_0fC4wp7w00

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – It took a furious fourth quarter comeback and the most thrilling play of the season, but the Green Bay Blizzard finally grabbed its first win at the Resch Center Saturday night.

Brewers celebrate historic home opener

The Blizzard, trailing by two scores late, found the end zone twice in the final minute to force overtime and eventually came away with the 38-31 win over Massachusetts.

Jack Sheehan threw a desperation heave the length of the field as time expired, and Dez Stewart came up with the Hail Mary catch to tie the game at 31 and send the game to overtime.

Sheehan then delivered on the first possession of the extra period, plunging in on a QB sneak for the go-ahead touchdown. The Green Bay defense forced a turnover on downs to seal the win, and the celebration ensued.

The Blizzard is back in action at the Resch Center next Sunday, April 24th, against Las Vegas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Comments / 0

Related
WFRV Local 5

The rise and fall of the Green Bay Phoenix

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There is nothing like March Madness for fans, players, and coaches who love college basketball. Even though the Green Bay men’s basketball program has only been to the big dance once in the last 25 years, the Phoenix hope to rise again to that level, where they can watch the […]
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Appleton, WI
City
Green Bay, WI
State
Massachusetts State
WFRV Local 5

NFL announces offseason workout dates

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – The National Football League has announced the dates clubs can begin their off-season workouts for the 2022 season. In a press release sent out by the league, the earliest date the Packers may begin their workouts is April 18. Green Bay can have OTA workouts on May 23-24, May 26, […]
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
WFRV Local 5

Badgers star Johnny Davis wins Lute Olson Award

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Johnny Davis has had an exciting last few days. From declaring for the NBA Draft on Thursday to winning the Lute Olson Award on Friday. The Lute Olson National Player of the Year Award is given annually to the top player in Division I basketball and this year it was presented […]
MADISON, WI
WFRV Local 5

Local high school standouts compete in Holy Cross Men’s Open

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The 53rd annual Holy Cross Men’s Open basketball tournament kicked off on Friday night with a team of local high school standouts competing. ‘The Unintentional’, compiled of some of the area’s best talent, faced off against the Kenosha Ballers. Tyler Borowski (Appleton East), Owen Pawlikowski (Kimberly), Eli Schmidt (Neenah), Brock Donaldson […]
KAUKAUNA, WI
WFRV Local 5

Kaukauna softball locked and loaded to defense Div. I state title

KAUKAUNA, Wis (WFRV) – The sound of softballs hitting mitts fills the air in the Kaukauna indoor practice facility as the defending division I state champs prepare for the 2022 season. The Ghosts have virtually everyone back from the 2021 state championship team and confidence is high. “We have a lot of confidence because we […]
KAUKAUNA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blizzard#American Football#The Green Bay Blizzard#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WFRV Local 5

Corbin Burnes named Opening Day starter for Brewers

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting Pitcher Corbin Burnes was officially named the Opening Day starter for the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. There was speculation about whether Manager Craig Counsell would choose Burnes or Brandon Woodruff, who served as the Opening Day starter for the last two seasons. Both pitchers are coming off an excellent 2021 […]
MLB
WFRV Local 5

NFL owners approve rule change for OT in playoffs

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The NFL is changing its sometimes controversial overtime rules to guarantee each side gets the ball in the playoffs. Concerned that the coin toss to begin the extra period has too much impact on postseason game results, the owners voted Tuesday to approve a proposal presented by the Colts and […]
NFL
WFRV Local 5

Holy Cross Men’s Open celebrates 53 years

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Holy Cross Men’s Open celebrated its 53rd year of the tournament this past weekend as the festivities tipped off. This year’s tournament is compiled with 16 teams featuring Wisconsin Badger alumni, local high school seniors, UW-Oshkosh alumni, and more. Tournament Director Lee Vander Sanden has been the head of the […]
KAUKAUNA, WI
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

996
Followers
742
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy