Westerly, RI

Photos: Westerly Area Youth Lacrosse

Westerly Sun
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWesterly Area Youth Lacrosse had a full...

www.thewesterlysun.com

Westerly Sun

United's Youth-on-the-Mic showcases talented area students

A group of 16 middle school and high school students performed at the United’s Youth-on-the-Mic event held in March at the Knickerbocker Music Center. The event, produced by United Music School Director Tom Foley, is in partnership with The Knick. The next Youth-on-the-Mic will be held May 29.
EDUCATION
Westerly Sun

Boys basketball: ECC Division IV first-teamer Brewer made immediate impact for Lions

NORTH STONINGTON — Scholastic coaches are often heard talking about having "young teams." Occasionally, that's a catchphrase for a struggling or rebuilding squad. Bu when Wheeler High boys basketball coach Neal Cobleigh referred to his team as young, he wasn't exaggerating whatsoever. The Lions had only one reserve senior, no juniors, six sophomores and three freshmen.
EDUCATION
City
Westerly, RI
Westerly, RI
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Freeport girls lacrosse team gaining experience

Ed Smith is looking for improvement, and he sees it happening every day. Freeport’s first-year girls lacrosse coach has witnessed his 16-member team grow and develop with every practice and game this season. “They’ve improved every game,” he said. “Last week was the best we’ve played yet.”...
FREEPORT, PA
Beach Radio

Shore Conference Boys Lacrosse Scoreboard for Monday, April 18

Sophomore midfielder Grant Carle and sophomore attackman Anthony Macchio each scored twice and senior goalie Alex Kaplan made eight saves as the Braves (5-3, 4-2) outscored the Lions (3-5, 2-2) in the second half to come away with the divisional victory. The score was tied 3-3 at halftime before Manalapan...
RED BANK, NJ
#The Bradford Preserve
Westerly Sun

Softball: Errors hurt Chariho in loss to Cranston West

CRANSTON — Chariho High was limited to four hits and lost to Cranston West, 11-3, in a Division II softball game Monday. The Chargers hurt themselves by committing seven errors — just three of West's runs were earned. Shea Smith doubled and scored twice for Chariho (1-4, 1-4...
CRANSTON, RI
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
Westerly Sun

Boys basketball: White headlines postseason honoree list for Bears

STONINGTON — As the youngest of three talented White brothers who has passed through Stonington High athletic programs, Dorian White has always impressed others with his potential. And after showing glimpses of that as an underclassman in a career beset by injuries, sport switches and COVID-19, White blossomed into...
STONINGTON, CT
Westerly Sun

Rowing: Stonington girls boat places first at invite

WORCESTER, Mass. — Stonington High's first varsity eight boat finished first in the Tabor-Simsbury Invite on Lake Quinsigamond on Saturday. Public and private rowing programs from New England participated in the event. Those in the Stonington winning boat were coxswain Mia Bottone, Sydney Plant, Harley Dyer, Molly Olson, Olivia...
STONINGTON, CT
riverheadlocal

Tara Malanga Memorial Scholarship lacrosse game fundraiser set for April 26

The varsity girls lacrosse team will hold a lacrosse game to raise money for the Tara Malanga Memorial Scholarship on Tuesday, April 26 at 4 p.m. at the Pulaski turf field. The varsity team will hold the game to honor Tara Malanga who died last May at age 49. Tara was a fam and faithful booster of the Riverhead girls lacrosse program and the mother of a member of the varsity team. The Blue Waves will be selling t-shirts and holding a 50/50 raffle to raise money for the Tara Malanga Scholarship Fund that has been established by the Rotary Club of Riverhead.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Westerly Sun

Boys swimming: Offseason workout regimen pays off for All-Division II first-teamer Champlin

WESTERLY — When the 2020-21 boys swimming season ended last winter, Westerly High coach Thomas Weismuller and Brayden Champlin had a conversation. "We set some goals based on his targets. We came up with a dry-land workout program and he was very consistent over the summer," Weismuller said. "He came back stronger and his stroke was more consistent, and that allowed us to work on other things."
WESTERLY, RI
WSLS

Salem lacrosse edges Jefferson Forest in double overtime

SALEM, Va. – Salem and Jefferson Forest lacrosse matchups never fail to disappoint. In recent years, it’s been the norm for this game to end in a one-point victory for either team. That was no different Monday night, when the Spartans earned a 9-8 double-overtime victory. It was...
SALEM, VA

