Photos: Westerly Area Youth Lacrosse

The varsity girls lacrosse team will hold a lacrosse game to raise money for the Tara Malanga Memorial Scholarship on Tuesday, April 26 at 4 p.m. at the Pulaski turf field. The varsity team will hold the game to honor Tara Malanga who died last May at age 49. Tara was a fam and faithful booster of the Riverhead girls lacrosse program and the mother of a member of the varsity team. The Blue Waves will be selling t-shirts and holding a 50/50 raffle to raise money for the Tara Malanga Scholarship Fund that has been established by the Rotary Club of Riverhead.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO