Photos: Westerly Area Youth Lacrosse

A group of 16 middle school and high school students performed at the United’s Youth-on-the-Mic event held in March at the Knickerbocker Music Center. The event, produced by United Music School Director Tom Foley, is in partnership with The Knick. The next Youth-on-the-Mic will be held May 29.
NORTH STONINGTON — Scholastic coaches are often heard talking about having "young teams." Occasionally, that's a catchphrase for a struggling or rebuilding squad. Bu when Wheeler High boys basketball coach Neal Cobleigh referred to his team as young, he wasn't exaggerating whatsoever. The Lions had only one reserve senior, no juniors, six sophomores and three freshmen.
Colchester — Bacon Academy nearly surrendered a five-goal halftime lead before holding off Old Lyme for 13-11 win in a non-conference boys' lacrosse game on Monday. The unbeaten Bobcats (4-0) led 11-5 at the break before Old Lyme (0-5) outscored Bacon 5-0 in the third to get back into the game.
Mass improved to 3-0 on the mound this season when he struck out a dozen batters and allowed just two hits over six innings as host Portsmouth defeated Middletown 6-1 on Monday. Vote:Who is The Newport Daily News Athlete of the Week for April 11-17? Patrick Stahl, Rogers boys lacrosse.
Ed Smith is looking for improvement, and he sees it happening every day. Freeport’s first-year girls lacrosse coach has witnessed his 16-member team grow and develop with every practice and game this season. “They’ve improved every game,” he said. “Last week was the best we’ve played yet.”...
Sophomore midfielder Grant Carle and sophomore attackman Anthony Macchio each scored twice and senior goalie Alex Kaplan made eight saves as the Braves (5-3, 4-2) outscored the Lions (3-5, 2-2) in the second half to come away with the divisional victory. The score was tied 3-3 at halftime before Manalapan...
Alyssa Lienhard scored four goals and assisted on another to lead Notre Dame, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory at home over Lawrence, 15-0, on Senior Night in Lawrenceville. Devin DeMarco scored three goals while Sammy Renda added two goals and one assist for Notre Dame...
ONONDAGA COUNTY – If nothing else, each of the West Genesee lacrosse teams can certainly state that the starts to their respective 2022 seasons have proven full of excitement and drama. Yet each set of Wildcats could only wish to finish on top in these tense scenarios. No less than five games have been decided […]
CRANSTON — Chariho High was limited to four hits and lost to Cranston West, 11-3, in a Division II softball game Monday. The Chargers hurt themselves by committing seven errors — just three of West's runs were earned. Shea Smith doubled and scored twice for Chariho (1-4, 1-4...
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Stonington High's Josh Mooney finished first in the 110 hurdles and the javelin at the Lady Hawks Invitational track and field meet Saturday. Mooney posted a time of 15.43 in the hurdles and threw the javelin 174-8. He was sixth in the 100 (11.58). Ryan Gruczka...
We are only three weeks into this new season, but have seemingly experienced about two months worth of movement in the rankings. The rumblings began only hours into the season when Ridgewood, No. 10 in the pre-season Top 20, shocked No. 1 Don Bosco Prep, 7-6, and things have been shaking pretty vigorously ever since.
STONINGTON — As the youngest of three talented White brothers who has passed through Stonington High athletic programs, Dorian White has always impressed others with his potential. And after showing glimpses of that as an underclassman in a career beset by injuries, sport switches and COVID-19, White blossomed into...
WORCESTER, Mass. — Stonington High's first varsity eight boat finished first in the Tabor-Simsbury Invite on Lake Quinsigamond on Saturday. Public and private rowing programs from New England participated in the event. Those in the Stonington winning boat were coxswain Mia Bottone, Sydney Plant, Harley Dyer, Molly Olson, Olivia...
The varsity girls lacrosse team will hold a lacrosse game to raise money for the Tara Malanga Memorial Scholarship on Tuesday, April 26 at 4 p.m. at the Pulaski turf field. The varsity team will hold the game to honor Tara Malanga who died last May at age 49. Tara was a fam and faithful booster of the Riverhead girls lacrosse program and the mother of a member of the varsity team. The Blue Waves will be selling t-shirts and holding a 50/50 raffle to raise money for the Tara Malanga Scholarship Fund that has been established by the Rotary Club of Riverhead.
WESTERLY — When the 2020-21 boys swimming season ended last winter, Westerly High coach Thomas Weismuller and Brayden Champlin had a conversation. "We set some goals based on his targets. We came up with a dry-land workout program and he was very consistent over the summer," Weismuller said. "He came back stronger and his stroke was more consistent, and that allowed us to work on other things."
SALEM, Va. – Salem and Jefferson Forest lacrosse matchups never fail to disappoint. In recent years, it’s been the norm for this game to end in a one-point victory for either team. That was no different Monday night, when the Spartans earned a 9-8 double-overtime victory. It was...
