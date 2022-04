Bird flu cases have spread across at least a third of the country. A massive slaughter is underway that could send food prices soaring and cause farmers to lose their entire flocks. Health experts warn that this latest outbreak is the worst since 2015, when 50 million birds were slaughtered or killed by the virus. Experts also say that there is little risk of bird flu jumping to humans. March 23, 2022.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 27 DAYS AGO