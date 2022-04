After an incredible game in Boston, the Celtics beat the Brooklyn Nets 114-115 with Jayson Tatum’s game-winning buzzer-beater layup.

Kyrie Irving went off for 39 points against his former team and had some back-and-forth with the Celtics fans, but ultimately, the Nets fell to Boston.

NBA Twitter went wild during Game 1 of what seems to be a spectacular first-round series.