Chicago Fire keeper Gabriel Slonina could be the future of the United States men's national team, but now Gregg Berhalter may have some competition when it comes to the potential future star. He's 17, already one of the most wanted American men's prospects in America, but now he's wanted by Poland as well. During the Chicago Fire's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match with Union Omaha, Slonina was in the stands with the head coach of the Poland national team, Czesław Michniewicz.

3 HOURS AGO