ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Gang Unit Investigating After Man Shot 3 Times While Walking in Barrio Logan

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F3sbZ_0fC4kVWg00
Barrio Logan sign. Photo by Chris Stone

A man was shot three times Sunday as he walked in the Barrio Logan neighborhood and was confronted by two male occupants of a four-door sedan, the San Diego Police Department said.

The shooting happened at about 5:43 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Logan Avenue, according to SDPD Officer Sarah Foster.

The man, 31, had a brief verbal exchange with the men from the sedan when one shot him three times, once in the chest, once in the side and once in the leg, the officer said.

The suspects then fled the scene in the sedan.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery and was in serious condition, but did not face life-threatening injuries, Foster said.

SDPD gang detectives responded and were investigating the shooting.

–City News Service

Comments / 7

What, Me Worry?
1d ago

Such a lovely spot for tourist to visit. See the graffiti and get a taco, you can't ask for more than that!

Reply(1)
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
SFGate

Woman Arrested on Manslaughter Charge After Shoving and Killing Kathleen Hanna’s Singing Coach

UPDATE (3/22): A Long Island woman turned herself in and was arrested on a manslaughter charge in the death of Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern, NBC New York reports. Lauren Pazienza, 26, turned herself into the NYPD one day after Gustern’s death was classified as a homicide. Authorities had been trying to track down Pazienza for almost two weeks after releasing detailed surveillance footage of her.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#After Man#Police#Sdpd#City News Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The US Sun

Subway videos show moment bangs heard & riders flee after gunman in gas mask opens fire – as cops say it’s NOT terror

SUBWAY passengers were seen running for their lives from a smoke-filled train as bangs started ringing when a gunman in a gas mask opened fire at a Brooklyn subway station. Video from inside a subway car shows commuters panicking after the shooter let off a smoke bomb and then opened fire - shooting at least 10 in an attack that has left 29 injured in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Ms Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

Sister of Brooklyn Subway Shooting Suspect Frank James Says He Was 'On His Own His Whole Life'

The man suspected of opening fire on a crowded New York City subway car is a loner who was "on his own his whole life," according to his sister. Catherine James Robinson, in interviews with a handful of media outlets, described her 62-year-old brother as someone who kept to himself, and moved from place to place, never staying long in any of them, she told The New York Times.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS LA

All Lanes Of 405 Freeway Near LAX Closed For 2 Hours In Both Directions To Get Man Safely Off Ledge

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The 405 Freeway near LAX was briefly shut down in both directions Monday morning as police worked to get a man safely off the Manchester Avenue bridge above. (credit: CBS) Both directions of the freeway were shut down at La Cienega Boulevard at about 8:30 a.m., causing a backup for miles on the southbound lanes out of the San Fernando Valley. Several police vehicles were stopped below the bridge on both sides of the freeway. Video from Sky 2 showed the man walking back and forth on the bridge’s ledge, before lying down in the middle. The closure stretched out for so long, several drivers were seen getting out of their cars and sitting on the concrete center divider. At one interchange, some vehicles turned around and went the wrong way in order to make their way off the freeway. The man was taken into custody at about 10:20 a.m., and the lanes have since been reopened, the CHP said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy