Gang Unit Investigating After Man Shot 3 Times While Walking in Barrio Logan

Barrio Logan sign. Photo by Chris Stone

A man was shot three times Sunday as he walked in the Barrio Logan neighborhood and was confronted by two male occupants of a four-door sedan, the San Diego Police Department said.

The shooting happened at about 5:43 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Logan Avenue, according to SDPD Officer Sarah Foster.

The man, 31, had a brief verbal exchange with the men from the sedan when one shot him three times, once in the chest, once in the side and once in the leg, the officer said.

The suspects then fled the scene in the sedan.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery and was in serious condition, but did not face life-threatening injuries, Foster said.

SDPD gang detectives responded and were investigating the shooting.

–City News Service