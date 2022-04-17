ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

An Escapee from Reentry Program Apprehended, Back in Custody

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w9yvC_0fC4k8YS00
Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

A man who walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program on Thursday was apprehended Sunday in San Diego, authorities said.

Kajuan Walker was apprehended by special agents with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on Sunday morning, the department said.

Walker, 28, was arrested without incident and transported to the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility. His case will be referred to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office for consideration of escape charges.

Walker was sentenced to the CDCR from San Diego County on June 27, 2018, to serve a nine-year sentence for second-degree robbery as a second- striker and possession of a controlled substance. He had been housed in the MCRP since March 24 and was scheduled to be released in May 2024.

The MCRP allows eligible offenders committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the reentry center and provides them programs to transition back into the community. It is a voluntary program for male offenders who have approximately two years left to serve.

Since 1977, 99% of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp or community-based program without permission have been apprehended, officials said.

–City News Service, Inc.

Comments / 0

