The rain has been wreaking havoc for years now in Washington’s baseball schedule. The beautiful DC weekend weather, while the Nats were on the road, was replaced by rain yesterday that made it necessary to have a doubleheader today. The Nationals opted not to go with a spot starter for the tonight’s game, and instead will callup Francisco Perez for that game as their 29th man.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 6 HOURS AGO