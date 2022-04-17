Texans special teams coach Frank Ross 'excited' to reunite with RB Marlon Mack in Houston

Frank Ross is familiar with Marlon Mack.

The former Indianapolis Colts assistant special teams coordinator was on the same team with Mack from 2018-20. Ross saw the former 2017 fourth-round running back from South Florida tally 446 carries for 2,025 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns through 27 games, 23 of which he started. During that span, Mack also produced his career year in 2019 of 247 carries for 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns.

Ross knows what Mack will bring to the locker room.

“Marlon is a very consistent person, quiet guy, reserved, he’s a good locker room player,” Ross told reporters on April 12. “I think this guy’s ready to prove himself at any point. If you ask him to work as a kick returner, he will be willing to do that. I’m excited to see him for the first time again and work with Marlon again.”

However, just because Mack does have some familiarity with a coach on the staff doesn’t mean that he is guaranteed a spot on the roster.

Said Ross: “Anybody that joins our roster, come here, prove it every single day. No different than when I walk into my office. I’ve got to prove my worth that day to everybody, and whether it’s special teams, offense or defense, hopefully that’ll make our Texans football team better moving forward.”

Mack is still proving his worth after tearing his Achilles tendon in the first game of the 2020 season. Mack’s injury opened the door for second-round rookie Jonathan Taylor to take the carries and ultimately the feature back role in Indianapolis’ offense. In 2021, Mack carried 28 times for 101 yards through six games.