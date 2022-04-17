ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans special teams coach Frank Ross 'excited' to reunite with RB Marlon Mack in Houston

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dKwij_0fC4bjc500

Frank Ross is familiar with Marlon Mack.

The former Indianapolis Colts assistant special teams coordinator was on the same team with Mack from 2018-20. Ross saw the former 2017 fourth-round running back from South Florida tally 446 carries for 2,025 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns through 27 games, 23 of which he started. During that span, Mack also produced his career year in 2019 of 247 carries for 1,091 yards and eight touchdowns.

Ross knows what Mack will bring to the locker room.

“Marlon is a very consistent person, quiet guy, reserved, he’s a good locker room player,” Ross told reporters on April 12. “I think this guy’s ready to prove himself at any point. If you ask him to work as a kick returner, he will be willing to do that. I’m excited to see him for the first time again and work with Marlon again.”

However, just because Mack does have some familiarity with a coach on the staff doesn’t mean that he is guaranteed a spot on the roster.

Said Ross: “Anybody that joins our roster, come here, prove it every single day. No different than when I walk into my office. I’ve got to prove my worth that day to everybody, and whether it’s special teams, offense or defense, hopefully that’ll make our Texans football team better moving forward.”

Mack is still proving his worth after tearing his Achilles tendon in the first game of the 2020 season. Mack’s injury opened the door for second-round rookie Jonathan Taylor to take the carries and ultimately the feature back role in Indianapolis’ offense. In 2021, Mack carried 28 times for 101 yards through six games.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Buccaneers can only laugh at ridiculous Antonio Brown offer

Antonio Brown may think that he can make it through a full season without making any mistake off the field, but the Buccaneers know better. Antonio Brown is not going to play another snap in the NFL. He may still be a very talented receiver with a phenomenal ability to run routes and make plays after the catch, but the baggage is too much for any team, especially the Buccaneers, to worry about.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
Yardbarker

Rodgers Role in Signing Sammy Watkins Revealed

Aaron Rodgers made it clear during the 2020 off-season that he wanted to be more apart of the decisions the front office makes. Since then it has been obvious that Brian Gutekunst has reached out to Rodgers for advice on multiple occasions. The Sammy Watkins signing was clearly no different.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Houston, TX
Local
Indiana Football
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Indiana Sports
City
Ross, TX
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Houston, TX
Sports
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Meeting With Notable Quarterback

With the NFL Draft just around the corner, the New Orleans Saints continue to evaluate this year’s quarterback class. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are bringing in Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral for a visit. The Saints have already show interest in Sam Howell, Kenny Pickett,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Rob Gronkowski Tweet

The 2022 NFL Draft is just 10 days away and there are bound to be some players that top NFL people are just totally off the mark on. But one old tweet about future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski before he was drafted is going viral today. On...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Colts#Football Team#American Football#Rb Marlon Mack
The Spun

Look: UNC Star Has Message For Coach K’s Grandson

UNC star basketball player Armando Bacot has a special message for Michael Savarino. Bacot wants Savarino, who’s the grandson of Coach K, to come play at North Carolina for the 2022 season. Savarino is set to be a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 games...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

9 AFC South stories from last week for Titans fans to know

It’s that time once again to check in on the Tennessee Titans’ AFC South rivals, the Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts made the biggest headline last week when they inked cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a two-year deal. When at his best, Gilmore is one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL and should provide a boost to Indy’s defense.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Todd McShay Shocked By What He’s Hearing About NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft a little over a week away, ESPN’s Todd McShay has unveiled some new information regarding Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean. Dean has been labeled a Day 1 prospect for the majority of this draft process. However, McShay is now hearing there’s a legit chance that Dean could slide out of the first round.
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL disapproves initial Geno Smith contract with Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll admitted last month that he wanted to re-sign backup quarterback Geno Smith, who filled in last fall when Russell Wilson was sidelined with an injury to the middle finger on his throwing hand. The Seahawks have since traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos and...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Colts' Restricted Free Agent Signs Tender

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Tuesday that wide receiver Ashton Dulin has signed his restricted free-agent offer. The Colts tendered Dulin at the right of first refusal rate, which is valued at $2.433 million in 2022. Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Colts out of Malone — the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WATE

NFL Teams falling in love with Alontae Taylor’s speed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor ran a blazing 4.36 forty yard dash time at the NFL Scouting combine. The strong showing in Indianapolis has Taylor climbing teams’ draft boards according to Walter Football’s Charlie Campbell. In his latest mock draft Campbell has Taylor being selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

The Colts’ offseason marathon

It’s a marathon, not a sprint. At times in the first three months of 2022, the Indianapolis Colts looked like they were headed to the bottom of the AFC instead of rebounding to make another playoff run this fall. But when they signed 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore to a two-year deal Friday, Indianapolis actually continued a very strange, but good post-season heading into the draft.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ahmad Gardner vs. Kyle Hamilton: Which defensive back gives the Texans the best value?

There are a lot of names currently up for debate regarding the Houston Texans’ third overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. Many analysts, especially nationally, project NC State’s Ikem Ekwonu or Alabama’s Evan Neal as the first pick to provide a young, foundational tackle as the team enters a rebuild. Others project Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux and Georgia’ Travon Walker to be a force at the point of attack for new coach Lovie Smith’s Tampa 2 defense. Everyone wants to build the trenches.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

98K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy