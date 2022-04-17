Sabres sweep the weekend over Flyers

The Buffalo Sabres wrapped up Easter weekend with another victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. After downing them 4-3 in Buffalo yesterday, the blue and gold went into Wells Fargo Center and took care of business again by way of a 5-3 final.

Like yesterday, the Flyers were the team who opened the scoring. Forward Kevin Hayes scored his ninth goal of the season just 76-seconds into the contest.

Unlike yesterday, though, the Sabres answered to tie the score before their deficit could reach two. Victor Olofsson wired his 19th goal of the campaign in behind goalie Felix Sandstrom on a Buffalo powerplay.

The Sabres took the lead before first period's end when Anders Bjork netted his fifth goal of 2021-22, catching the Flyers on an ill-timed line change.

It was Bjork's first goal in over four months, dating back to December 14, 2021.

The Flyers potted another early-period to start the second frame. Young forward Noah Cates was the last skater to touch a loose puck in Dustin Tokarski's crease, and a replay review revealed that the puck indeed crossed the goal line before any type of whistle blew. Originally, the call on the ice was a penalty shot for forward Travis Konecny before another look was taken.

Two more goals were scored in the second period of play, and they both belonged to the Sabres. The first felt like a carbon copy, as Olofsson connected on yet another powerplay.

As for the second, it was another milestone of sorts for Tage Thompson in what has turned into his breakout season in the NHL. Thompson's 35th goal of the season extended the Sabres lead to two.

Philadelphia's Zack MacEwen would later score to make it a 4-3 game, but the Sabres squashed any hopes of a comeback with another goal from Thompson with the net empty. His 36th of the season put the bow on the 5-3 final score in the City of Brotherly Love.

GAME SUMMARY

Losi and Gangi Three Stars of the Game:

1. Victor Olofsson - BUF

2. Dustin Tokarski - BUF

3. Kevin Hayes - PHI

What's Next:

The blue and gold don't play again until Thursday, April 21 when they'll be in Newark, New Jersey visiting the Devils. Puck drop inside Prudential Center is set for 7 p.m. EST, and the pregame show with Mike Schopp and the Bulldog starts at 6 p.m. EST.